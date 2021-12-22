Wigan thug jailed after night of violence
A thug who attacked four people in one night as well as issuing threats, vandalising property and committing thefts has been locked up.
Kerion Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to admit to assaulting Alessandro Cann, Timothy Hughes, Kate Webster and Aslam Mohammad on December 15.
He also pleaded guilty to threatening Ms Webster, stealing two bottles of wine from the Red Lion in Ashton and also wrecking a £450 television there.
He also stole £170 cash and a CCTV camera from Mr Mohammad. The court also heard that the crimes put him in breach of a conditional discharge handed down for threatening a woman at Bryn’s Bargain Booze shop in May.
Jailing Wood for four months, the chair of the justices said: “Quite frankly your behaviour has been appalling. You have a flagrant disregard for people and property.”
He must also pay £128 to victim services.