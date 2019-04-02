Wigan thug who stabbed police officer after armed robbery jailed

An armed robber from Wigan who stabbed a police officer multiple times in a frenzied attack following an armed robbery is behind bars.



Stephen Unsworth was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Bolton Crown Court after admitting three charges of robbery; wounding with intent to resist arrest; and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The officer was stabbed so savagely during Unsworth's attack that the knife snapped.

That followed an armed robbery at AM to PM stores on Gidlow Lane shortly before 10.05pm on October 7 last year in which 36-year-old Unsworth threatened a shop worker before fleeing with £100.

Thankfully, the police officer was wearing body armour and only suffered minor injuries to his arm.

The shocking attack was strongly condemned by police chiefs at the time.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: "I am appalled by this abhorrent attack on one of my officers who was simply attempting to exercise his duty and keep the people of Greater Manchester safe.

"Thankfully, his injuries were not as significant or serious as they could have been, which is a credit to his bravery, the assistance of his colleagues and undoubtedly his body armour.

“The actions of both police officers were outstanding and are a testimony to what officers and staff across Greater Manchester do to protect the public."

Detective Sergeant Chris Broad, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Officers are often faced with danger when they are responding to incidents, standing in harm’s way to protect the public.