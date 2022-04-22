The little boy was said to have been hit by a blue Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle at around 12.15pm on Wednesday April 13 in Petticoat Lane, Ince.
The youngster was rushed to hospital with what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Wigan and Leigh District Tasking Team have now arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that the suspect remained in custody for questioning.
Despite the arrest, an appeal for witnesses continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1245 of April 13 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://crowd.in/7iPTGb