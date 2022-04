Police received reports of a collision between a silver Honda Civic and a silver BMW at the junction of Kirkhall Lane and Atherleigh Way in Leigh at 3.15pm on Thursday.

It came just a day after a woman in her 50s was killed following an incident at the same junction.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “There are no serious injuries and no arrests have been made.”

Stagecoach is reporting delays of up to 20 minutes on its number nine service from Wigan to Higher Folds due to the incident.