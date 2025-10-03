Wigan town centre covered by dispersal order for fifth weekend

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Police have issued a dispersal order for Wigan town centre for the fifth consecutive weekend.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Most Popular

They will have the power to instruct anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and the stabbings of two people at the bus station earlier last month.

The order became active at 3pm on Friday and runs until 3pm on Sunday.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice