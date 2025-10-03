Wigan town centre covered by dispersal order for fifth weekend
Police have issued a dispersal order for Wigan town centre for the fifth consecutive weekend.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.
They will have the power to instruct anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area immediately.
It follows problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and the stabbings of two people at the bus station earlier last month.
The order became active at 3pm on Friday and runs until 3pm on Sunday.