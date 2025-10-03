Police have issued a dispersal order for Wigan town centre for the fifth consecutive weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

They will have the power to instruct anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and the stabbings of two people at the bus station earlier last month.

The order became active at 3pm on Friday and runs until 3pm on Sunday.