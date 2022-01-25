Wigan town centre rape trial date is set

A trial date has been fixed for a Wigan hotel resident accused of rape.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:56 am

Ablolom Okbazge, 26, of the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, made his first appearance before a judge at Bolton Crown Court charged with the serious sexual assault of a woman on December 18 in Wigan town centre.

A Tigrayan interpreter was requested for the next hearing on February 15 at which it is expected that the defendant will enter his plea.

And a provisional date of April 25 was set for a trial.

Bolton Crown Court

In the meantime Okbazge has been further remanded in custody.

