Wigan town centre rape trial date is set

Ablolom Okbazge, 26, of the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, made his first appearance before a judge at Bolton Crown Court charged with the serious sexual assault of a woman on December 18 in Wigan town centre.

A Tigrayan interpreter was requested for the next hearing on February 15 at which it is expected that the defendant will enter his plea.

And a provisional date of April 25 was set for a trial.

Bolton Crown Court

In the meantime Okbazge has been further remanded in custody.