Amy Tyack, 28, of Marylebone Place, Wigan, stood before justices charged with the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely electrical equipment, jewellery, guitars and personal items belonging to Amber Owen and Aileen Mills in February last year.

She has yet to enter a plea and magistrates sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where she will make her first appearance on April 10 before which she is on unconditional bail.

The three defendants are charged in connnection with a burglary on Askwith Road, Hindley

Meanwhile Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, has been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.

He will appear before a Bolton judge on the same date.