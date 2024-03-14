Wigan trio face burglary and handling stolen goods charges
Amy Tyack, 28, of Marylebone Place, Wigan, stood before justices charged with the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely electrical equipment, jewellery, guitars and personal items belonging to Amber Owen and Aileen Mills in February last year.
She has yet to enter a plea and magistrates sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where she will make her first appearance on April 10 before which she is on unconditional bail.
Meanwhile Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, has been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.
He will appear before a Bolton judge on the same date.
And an arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Ian Johnson, of Derby House, Scholes - who is also charged with the Askwith Road burglary and handling stolen goods - after he failed to attend a court hearing.