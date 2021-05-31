Wigan van driver banned for six months

A Wigan van driver has been hit with a six-month road banned for having a dangerously secured load on his vehicle.

Gerard Ward, 36, of The Mews, Hindley, was found guilty by borough magistrates of not having a load restraint on his Ford Transit which posed a risk of injury to others as it drove along the M60 at Eccles on February 20 last year.

He must pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £569.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse