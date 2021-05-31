Wigan van driver banned for six months
A Wigan van driver has been hit with a six-month road banned for having a dangerously secured load on his vehicle.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 12:06 pm
A Wigan van driver has been hit with a six-month road banned for having a dangerously secured load on his vehicle.
Gerard Ward, 36, of The Mews, Hindley, was found guilty by borough magistrates of not having a load restraint on his Ford Transit which posed a risk of injury to others as it drove along the M60 at Eccles on February 20 last year.
He must pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £569.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.