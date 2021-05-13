Wigan viagra thief walks free from court
A man who admitted stealing £240 worth of Viagra from Boots has walked free.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:00 am
An arrest warrant was issued for Martin Howard, 45, of Oxford Road, Atherton, when he failed to appear before Wigan justices last month.
But now, having appeared, they said there was no need for further punishment because the amount of time kept in custody since arrest was enough.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.