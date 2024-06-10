Wigan woman, 72, denies using threatening words or behaviour towards two people
A Wigan pensioner who denies two public order offences will stand trial next month.
Julia Critchley, 72, of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge, pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, with intent to cause distress, towards two women on June 1.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 29.
She was remanded on conditional bail.