Chantelle Foster, 33, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to wound Mark Seddon – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 two years ago.

The tral of Foster, who also goes by the name of Chantelle Hurst, at Bolton Crown Court has been rescheduled several times already, once because she failed to attend.

It was due to take place this month but the start date has now been delayed until July 30 next year.