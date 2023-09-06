News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman accused of brutal 2021 attack will only now face trial next year

A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious Christmas Eve attack in 2021 will have to wait the best part of another year before she stands trial.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Chantelle Foster, 33, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to wound Mark Seddon – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 two years ago.

The tral of Foster, who also goes by the name of Chantelle Hurst, at Bolton Crown Court has been rescheduled several times already, once because she failed to attend.

It was due to take place this month but the start date has now been delayed until July 30 next year.

It is expected to last for three days.