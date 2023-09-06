Wigan woman accused of brutal 2021 attack will only now face trial next year
A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious Christmas Eve attack in 2021 will have to wait the best part of another year before she stands trial.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Sep 2023
Chantelle Foster, 33, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to wound Mark Seddon – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 two years ago.
The tral of Foster, who also goes by the name of Chantelle Hurst, at Bolton Crown Court has been rescheduled several times already, once because she failed to attend.