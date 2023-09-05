Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike on Bolton Road in Ashton at around 12.50pm on Tuesday September 5.

Two people have been taken to Salford Royal Hospital with serious injuries while another two casualties were taken to Wigan Infirmary with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures remain in place in both directions from Wigan Road to Bryn Road South and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services on scene on Bolton Road in Ashton

It is the second serious crash to happen on the road in the space of three months.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 12.50pm today (September 5), officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on Bolton Road, Ashton.

"Officers are currently at the scene conducting inquiries and the road remains closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a significant build-up of traffic and members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1pm on Tuesday September 5, firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision on Bolton Road, Ashton.

“Two fire engines from Wigan Fire Station as well as a Tactical Response Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the scene where a car and a motorbike had collided.

"Two casualties were taken to Salford Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

"Two other casualties were taken to Wigan Infirmary with minor injuries.