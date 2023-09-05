News you can trust since 1853
Four injured, two seriously following crash on busy Wigan road

Four people have been injured in a crash on a busy Wigan road.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike on Bolton Road in Ashton at around 12.50pm on Tuesday September 5.

Two people have been taken to Salford Royal Hospital with serious injuries while another two casualties were taken to Wigan Infirmary with minor injuries.

Road closures remain in place in both directions from Wigan Road to Bryn Road South and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services on scene on Bolton Road in AshtonEmergency services on scene on Bolton Road in Ashton
Emergency services on scene on Bolton Road in Ashton
It is the second serious crash to happen on the road in the space of three months.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 12.50pm today (September 5), officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on Bolton Road, Ashton.

"Officers are currently at the scene conducting inquiries and the road remains closed.

"There is a significant build-up of traffic and members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1pm on Tuesday September 5, firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision on Bolton Road, Ashton.

“Two fire engines from Wigan Fire Station as well as a Tactical Response Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the scene where a car and a motorbike had collided.

"Two casualties were taken to Salford Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

"Two other casualties were taken to Wigan Infirmary with minor injuries.

"Crews were in attendance for over an hour as they made the scene safe.”

