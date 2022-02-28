Wigan woman accused of conspiracy to supply drugs has case sent to crown court

Megan Woodham, 29, of Moat Hall Close, Newtown, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine after police executed warrants at properties across the North West earlier this month.

She appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, where the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court for a hearing on March 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided properties across the North West

Woodham was remanded on conditional bail until then.