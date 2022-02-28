Wigan woman accused of conspiracy to supply drugs has case sent to crown court

A Wigan woman accused of drugs offences will appear before a judge next month.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:07 pm

Megan Woodham, 29, of Moat Hall Close, Newtown, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine after police executed warrants at properties across the North West earlier this month.

She appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, where the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court for a hearing on March 15.

Police raided properties across the North West

Woodham was remanded on conditional bail until then.

