Wigan woman accused of cruelty to a pet rabbit and dog

A Wigan woman has been accused of neglecting a pet rabbit and dog.

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

Sarah Murgatroyd, 45, of Broom Road in Worsley Hall, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black Netherland dwarf rabbit called Noah by failing to investigate and address the cause of its poor bodily condition and ill health between April 13 and 27 last year.

She is further charged that on that latter date she did not provide any or adequate parasitic control leading to alopecia and flea infestation in a dog called Teddy.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
The defendant is being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act and has yet to enter any pleas.

Murgatroyd was released by the bench on unconditional bail pending a further appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on April 20.