Sarah Murgatroyd, 45, of Broom Road in Worsley Hall, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black Netherland dwarf rabbit called Noah by failing to investigate and address the cause of its poor bodily condition and ill health between April 13 and 27 last year.

She is further charged that on that latter date she did not provide any or adequate parasitic control leading to alopecia and flea infestation in a dog called Teddy.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The defendant is being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act and has yet to enter any pleas.