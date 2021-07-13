Wigan woman admits bottle attack
A woman launched a savage assault with a bottle and had a blade in her handbag.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:24 pm
Amanda Round, 53, of Derby House in Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to admit to wounding Katherine Lyon on June 29 and possessing a large kitchen knife in Diggle Street the next day. She was bailed until sentence by a Bolton judge on July 28.
