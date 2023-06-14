Donna Laithwaite, 48, of The Lawns in Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with failing to provide adequate nutrition for two tabbies found dead at a house in Derby Street, Wigan, on October 11 2021.

She is also accused of neglecting a tabby and white cat called Bobby by failing to get him treated for a mite and flea infestation in the weeks up to that date and thus causing the pet unnecessary suffering.

Wigan's Courts of Justice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third charge of not feeding, providing parasitic control or a suitable environment for all three animals, nor attending to them regularly, has also been brought againts her.

Laithwaite is being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act and has yet to enter pleas.