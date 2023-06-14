News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead

Wigan woman appears in court accused of letting two pet cats starve to death

A Wigan woman has been accused of allowing two cats to starve to death.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Donna Laithwaite, 48, of The Lawns in Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with failing to provide adequate nutrition for two tabbies found dead at a house in Derby Street, Wigan, on October 11 2021.

Read More
Wigan dad-of-five was savaged by dog he was looking after at friend’s house, inq...

She is also accused of neglecting a tabby and white cat called Bobby by failing to get him treated for a mite and flea infestation in the weeks up to that date and thus causing the pet unnecessary suffering.

Wigan's Courts of JusticeWigan's Courts of Justice
Wigan's Courts of Justice
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third charge of not feeding, providing parasitic control or a suitable environment for all three animals, nor attending to them regularly, has also been brought againts her.

Laithwaite is being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act and has yet to enter pleas.

The case was adjourned until June 23 before which time the defendant has been released on unconditional bail.