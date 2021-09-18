Wigan woman banned from driving after refusing a breath test
A woman who failed to give a breath test to police who suspected her of drink-driving has had her licence taken away for 18 months.
Lisa Meadows, 36, of Corvus Close, Ince, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit not giving a breath specimen to officers in Wigan on April 3. As well as the road ban, she must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work while stumping up £295 to the courts and victim services. The amount was larger than usual because she had initially denied the charge, thus taking up more time than if she had immediately admitted to the offence.
