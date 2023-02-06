Wigan woman found guilty of failing to provide suitable environment for dogs
A Wigan woman who failed to properly care for two dogs has been given a hefty fine.
Scarlett Orlik, 23, of Lincoln Drive, Ashton, had denied failing to provide a suitable environment and diet for the dogs and failing to allow them to exhibit their normal behaviour patterns on March 7.
However, she was found guilty after a trial at Bolton Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard she had one dog for nine days and the other for seven days, and they have since been in kennels.
Orlik was fined £120 and ordered to pay £310 for prosecution costs and £34 to fund victim services.
She must also pay £500 to Greater Manchester Police.
Magistrates decided not to ban Orlik from keeping dogs, after hearing she lives between her mother’s and grandmothers’ homes and they both have dogs, which she helps to care for, so would have to find alternative accommodation.