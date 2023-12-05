A Wigan borough woman has been banned from the road for six month because she failed to tell police who was driving her car when an offence was committed.

Natalie Cummings, 32, of Tiverton Avenue, Leigh, was found guilty by Manchester and Salford justices of refusing to provide information about who was at the wheel of a Nissan Juke on May 19.

As a result she was given the disqualification and must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £1,014.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court