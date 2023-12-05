News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan woman hit with road ban for keeping silent over car driver

A Wigan borough woman has been banned from the road for six month because she failed to tell police who was driving her car when an offence was committed.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Natalie Cummings, 32, of Tiverton Avenue, Leigh, was found guilty by Manchester and Salford justices of refusing to provide information about who was at the wheel of a Nissan Juke on May 19.

Read More
archive pictures of Golborne St Thomas's CE Junior and Infant School

As a result she was given the disqualification and must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £1,014.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' CourtManchester and Salford Magistrates' Court
Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Exactly the same punishments were imposed on 40-year-old George Jolly, of Manchester Road, Tyldesley, for failing to disclose the identity of the driver of a Range Rover Evoque when it was involved in an offence on April 17.