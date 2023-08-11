News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman who let two cats starve to death spared an immediate jail term

A Wigan woman who let two cats starve to death has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Donna Laithwaite, 48, of The Lawns in Hindley, re-appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of failing to provide adequate nutrition for two tabbies found dead at a house in Derby Street, Wigan, on October 11 2021.

She also pleaded guilty to neglecting a tabby and white cat called Bobby by failing to get him treated for a mite and flea infestation in the weeks up to that date and thus causing the pet unnecessary suffering.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
And she further confessed to a third charge of not feeding, providing parasitic control or a suitable environment for all three animals, nor attending to them regularly.

Returning to court for sentencing, Laithwaite was given a 20-week prison sentence but it was suspended for two years.

She must also complete 170 hours of unpaid work, will be supervised for 24 months and is banned from keeping animals for five years.

She was also ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge which comes to £878.

Laithwaite was prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.