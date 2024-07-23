Wigan woman who stabbed her husband to be sentenced
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her husband.
Michelle Jackson was charged with wounding her spouse with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm – the most serious assault charge after attempted murder.
The 50-year-old of Cromford Drive, Pemberton, is alleged to have knifed her spouse in the forearm on June 14.
She entered a guilty plea at her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge yesterday.
She was remanded on conditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on September 2.