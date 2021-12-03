Wigan woman's dismay as moped is snatched

Chellsi McGarry took up walking around various places in Wigan in a minion costume to bring joy to herself and others after suffering a miscarriage back in March.

But while at work at Happitots Day Nursery in Westhoughton, Chellsi noticed three people angle grind the chain and steal her moped on Wednesday, November 17.

She said: “I saw a lad nudge my bike but I thought it was an accident. When I put my head through the window, there were another two lads riding round who must have distracted me. In around 30 seconds, it was gone.”

Chellsi's moped

The moped was Chellsi’s only mode of transport and now she is having to fork out for other ways to get around, which is a cost she didn’t plan for: “My wage now is just going on taxis, it’s affected everything. This extra expense means I have less money for bills, it’s a nightmare.”

Chellsi, who lives in Hindley, added: “On the day it was stolen, I was contacted by a delivery driver who said they’d seen the moped here and there so I went out to see if I could locate it. The police told me they would alert every officer in the area to keep an eye out, but while I was out I asked one who was on patrol if they were aware of the incident and they said ‘I’ve not been told about it’.”

She has been left shaken by the incident and is now worries when locking up the nursery alone at night: “I am constantly wondering if someone is going to come and attack me, it is awful. I always lock up and now I’m constantly looking over my shoulder in fear.”

Chellsi earlier this year

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We have established that three men cut through the security lock before taking the moped. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with details can report online or by using LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1827 of 17/11/21 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.