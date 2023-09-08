Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-year-old Masie Newton from Atherton died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, have been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death and at their latest appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge they both officially denied the accusations.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

Both women were further granted unconditional bail pending their trial which had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on May 7 next year.