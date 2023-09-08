Wigan women deny neglect and manslaughter of two-year-old Masie Newton
Two-year-old Masie Newton from Atherton died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.
An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.
Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, have been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death and at their latest appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge they both officially denied the accusations.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.
Both women were further granted unconditional bail pending their trial which had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on May 7 next year.
A pre-trial preparation hearing will also take place at the same court next month.