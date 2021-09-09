Wigan's court round-up

A Wigan man and woman who stole a bag and its contents and then fraudulently drawing hundreds of pounds out from a hole in the wall cash machine with their victim’s bank card have both been jailed.

Mark Mayren, 34, and 31-year-old Alysha Clayton, both of Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes, appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with burgling a house in Reedsmere Close to snatch the possessions worth £235.

They were then accused of drawing another £520 from a cash point using a stolen card on the same day, June 6. Mayren was further charged with headbutting, scratching and spitting at two police officers - PCs Clark and Carter - 10 days later and also escaping from custody.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

They pleaded guilty to all the charges against them. Returning to the court for sentencing, Clayton was given 18 months in prison and a further 10 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence.

Mayren was given a total of 948 days.

A Wigan man has admitted to a £2,700 benefit fraud. Gary Bale, 34, of Claude Street, Pemberton, stood before justices to plead guilty to two counts of dishonestly failing to cancel wrongfully paid credits in March and June of 2019.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £170 to the court and victim services.

A Wigan man who denies benefit fraud will go on trial next year.

John Barnett, 62, of Legh Street, Ashton, stood before a Bolton judge to deny failing to notify the authorities of a change of circumstances that affected entitlement to a council tax cut from Wigan Council and DWP employment and support allowance, the latter from May 2015 to December 2019, the former from September 2018 to March 2019.

A trial date of February 22 2022 was set.

A Wigan man who threatened another with a blade has been given a community punishment.

Dean Garrity, 31, of Blantyre Street, Hindley, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to menacing Alexander Clark with a knife on July 5 last year in Patterdale Road.

Appearing before a Bolton judge he was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

A trial date has been set for a 53-year-old Wigan womwho has denied a dozen historical child sex offences.

Deborah Smalley, from Windermere Road, Ince, faces five charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14 and seven of acts of gross indecency with him.

There is one complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and all the offences are alleged to have taken place between November 19, 1989 and November 18, 1993.

She entered not guilty pleas to all 12 of them. On her first appearance before a Bolton judge.

Smalley was granted unconditional bail and the date of her trial fixed for December 8.

A Wigan man has been accused of trying to launch a vicious attack in jail and setting fire to a cell.

Martin Smith, 34, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, is charged with the attempted malicious wounding of Mark Nicholson, possession of a makeshift knife and arson causing £2,300 damages at HMP Risley in Warrigton on September 7, 2019.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Chester Crown Court judge on September 30. He has yet to enter pleas.

A 54-year-old man has admitted malicious wounding. Barry Linnell, of Bankside, Parbold, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the assault of David Sloane at Bolton Motor Park on August 31 last year.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and Linnell will learn his fate on September 13 at the same court.

A Wigan man who denies being a serial dangerous driver while posing as an emergency vehicle driver with “blues and twos” has now been accused of producing a false medical report.

David Johnson faces five counts of dangerous and one of careless driving while fitting a blue flashing light and siren to his Nissan X Trail without authorisation.

The 34-year-old, of Highgate Road, Up Holland, had already pleaded not guilty to all the charges and appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

But he has now made a new appearance before Wigan magistrates charged with producing, on May 4, a fraudulent medical report aimed at delaying his trial with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

The charge is indictable only and so the bench sent it to be heard by a Bolton judge on September 29.

The trial for the other matters is scheduled to start on May 23, 2022.

A teenaged motorist has been banned from the road for 12 months after testing positive for cannabis.

Thomas Schofield, 19, of Wigan Road in Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to having taken the class B drug and have a quantity of it in his possession when police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa in Winstanley on February 7.

As well as the ban, Schofield must pay fines, a victim services surcharge and court costs totalling

£553.

A young Wigan man has been accused of making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Jack Stott, 21, of Hope Street, Ince, stood before borough justices charged with creating 162 pictures which fall into the gravest legal category of abuse (A), another 88 considered category B and 1,097 category C.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where Stott will make his first appearance on September 29.

He is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has been accused of twice breaching a driving ban and on one of these occasions being involved in a hit and run crash. Anthony Seddon, 57, of Christoper Street, Ince, pleaded not guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit Transporter which collided with a Ford Mondeo, damaging it, on February 5 in Collett Close in Scholes then driving off and failing to report it to police later.

He also denies driving the vehicle carelessly and doing so without being insured.

Seddon further denies riding a quad bike while banned and having no insurance on August 22.

The bench remanded him in custody pending his next appearance before them on September 16.

A man has denied being in unlawful possession of a knife in public. Kevin Astle, 35, of Burley Crescent, Winstanley, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to having the bladed article illegally on The Green, Norley, on June 24. He will next appear before a Bolton judge on September 29.

A man has admitted to possessing a knuckleduster, issuing threats and refusing to give police a drink-driving specimen.

Dannay Shovelton, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having the offensive weapon in public, threatening behaviour and failing to provide police with a specimen on March 6 and 7 in Atherton. Sentence at the same court will be on September 9.

A woman has been given a community punishment for breaching a restraining order. Beverly Burgess, 37, of Heysham Road, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to contacting Adam Battersby despite a court order from February last year forbidding her from doing so.

The offence was also committed while the subject of a conditional discharge. She was ordered to complete 14 days of rehabilitation activities, a new restraining order was put in place and she must pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £260.

A man who stole up to 40 plants and damaged a fence will have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. Sean Evans, 28, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, stood before Wigan justices to admit taking the plants, estimated to have been worth £1,000 from Kenyon Nurseries at Culcheth and breaking the barrier belonging to owner Brian Durkin on August 8.

The bench ordered that Evans also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £500 in compensation.

A man has denied stealing booze from a supermarket and wrecking one of its doors. Nathan Shaw, 21, of Cheviot Close, Winstanley, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to snatching £574 worth of alcohol from Leigh Sainsbury’s and causing £3,000 damage to the door.

The case was adjourned until November 16, before which he is on bail but he must sleep at his home address and is barred from the store at the Parsonage Retail Park.

A stalker is awaiting his fate. Gerrad Selvadurai, 49, of Old Road, Ashton, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit harassing Olivia Thomas-Moore between July 18 and August 9.

He was released on conditional bail pending sentence on September 22 at the same court.

A Wigan man has admitted to threatening another with a sword. Dylan Patten, 26, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, stood before borough magistrates to please guilty to possessing the lethal weapon with the intention of menacing Stephen Pimlott and to threatening him with unlawful violence - both on August 23.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on September 22 and Patten was remanded in custody until then.

A murder suspect has been released under investigation as police continue to look into the death of a woman found at a house in Wigan.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder after Eileen Brabbin, 64, was found dead at her home on Glemsford Close, in Hawkley Hall, in the early hours of Monday, August 2.

He was released on bail by police until Wednesday and a spokesman has confirmed he has now been released under investigation.

This is used by the police instead of bail while they are continuing to look into an offence, but it has no time limits or conditions like bail.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house at 4.10am on Monday, August 2 to a report of the death of a woman.

Mrs Brabbin was confirmed to have died and an investigation was launched, with the house cordoned off as police officers conducted their inquiries.

An inquest into her death has been formally opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court and adjourned for a full hearing, on a date yet to be set.