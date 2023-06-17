Chief Supt Emily Higham, who was brought up on an estate just half a mile from her Robin Park Road base, has been recognised with a King’s Policing Medal (KPM) for services to policing.

GMP bosses say that the hroughout the district commander’s 28-year career, she has focused on securing better outcomes for victims, keeping people safe and fighting, preventing and reducing crime – particularly serious organised crime.

Chief Supt Emily Higham has been awarded a King’s Policing Medal

In 2017, Chief Supt Higham became the first female detective superintendent in the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

With her oversight, gun crime reduced significantly and weapon seizures increased.

Her leadership of the North West Regional and Organised Crime Unit saw it become the best-rated in the country.

In 2019, she won the British Association of Women in Policing National Leadership Award and went on to international success in Alaska.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: “Chief Supt Higham is a dedicated police officer who has always retained an obvious relish for putting criminals on the back foot.

"Whether through her long experience of tackling serious and organised crime or as the District Commander for Wigan, she has sustained an infectious desire to reduce crime, safeguard the vulnerable and to achieve better results for victims and communities.