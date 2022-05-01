The case of a Wigan man accused of conspiring to supply drugs over a two-year period has been sent to the crown court.

Christopher Young, 42, of Holcroft Drive, Abram, is charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs cocaine and heroin and class B drug cannabis resin between January 1, 2020 and April 7, 2022.

He is also accused of having criminal property in the form of cash at his home on April 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The seriousness of the offences meant that Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Young will appear on May 13.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A resident at a Wigan hotel has been accused of assaulting three police officers.

Amjad Aljarad, who is currently living at the Britannia Hotel on Almond Brook Road, Standish, was charged with assaulting the police constables on Brownlow Hill, Liverpool, on January 26.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Liverpool Magistrates' Court, where he will appear on April 29.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man is awaiting his punishment after pleading guilty to three counts of rape.Mark Yeates, 51, admitted the offences, which took place on February 28, when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court.He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.Yeates is originally from Abram, but was living on Nuttall Street in Accrington at the time.The judge remanded him in custody until he is sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on June 1.

A teenager will be sentenced next month after being found with a meat cleaver at the Millgate multi-storey car park in Wigan.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having the weapon in a public place on March 27.

He also admitted stealing two e-cigarettes worth £16 from B&M on the same day.

The boy was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing at Wigan Youth Court on May 5.

A Wigan woman has denied assaulting three people on the same day.

Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, is accused of assaulting Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor in Leigh on November 29. She pleaded not guilty to the offences when she appeared before Wigan magistrates, but did admit destroying a vase worth £50 belonging to Mr Allen on that day.

The hearing was adjourned until May 5 for a case management hearing in the same court. Allen was remanded on bail with conditions not to contact the three complainants or enter an address on High Street in Golborne.

A Wigan man has denied a series of motoring offences including careless driving and failing to report an accident.

It is alleged that Scott Hutchinson, 39, of no fixed address, was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Lacetti on Logwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, last November 11 when it was involved in a collision which damaged a BMW 520d and that steps were not taken to report the matter to police. He has also pleaded not guilty to the vehicle not having a valid MOT certificate, being uninsured and he did not have a driver's licence.

The case was adjourned until June 30 when Hutchinson will face a trial at Bolton Magistrates' Court, before which time he is on unconditional bail.

A teenager who stole £158 worth of confectionary has been placed on a four-week electronically-tagged curfew which prevents him leaving his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Paul Lafrenz, 19, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit stealing the goods from William Clarke in Wigan on April 11. As well as the curfew, Lafrenz must also pay compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £233.

A woman found with cannabis and diazepam has been jailed for four weeks.

Alysha Marie Clayton, 32, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B and class C drugs.

At the time of the offence on April 6, she was subject to a 24-month conditional discharge imposed for stealing skincare products worth £308 from Boots. She must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

A driver has been banned from the roads for 20 months after failing to provide a breath sample for police.

Karwan Ali Oswan, 23, of Bolton Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to the offence, as well as driving without insurance and not in accordance with a licence, assaulting Stephen Woodward and failing to surrender to bail.

The offences all took place on Atherton Road, Hindley, on January 16. Magistrates imposed a community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay £100 compensation to Mr Woodward.

A man who admitted carrying a knife will be sentenced in the crown court. Sean Prescott, 26, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, pleaded guilty to having a lock knife on Leigh Road, Atherton, on April 6.

He was committed for sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on May 5. A charge of being drunk and disorderly was withdrawn.

A Wigan man has denied assaulting two police officers and damaging a set of handcuffs.

Alasam Sow, 32, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, is alleged to have attacked the officers in Wigan on March 16. He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial in the same court on July 5.

A mum has been fined £440 for failing to send her child to school regularly.

Emma Anderson, of Barrowfield Road, Golborne, was found guilty by Wigan magistrates.

She was also ordered to pay £100 costs and £44 to fund victim services.

A mum has been accused of failing to send her child to school regularly.

It is alleged that Gemma Roe's son did not regularly go to Golborne High School between September 6 and December 22.

Roe, of Legh Street, Golborne, will appear before Wigan magistrates on April 22.

A mum has been found guilty of failing to send her child to school regularly.

Jessica Anderson, of Plane Avenue, Newtown, must pay a £330 fine, £100 costs and £34 to find victim services.

Her child failed to attend St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School regularly between September 6 and December 22.

Three 15-year-old boys have admitted starting a fire which caused damage of £20,000.

The teens, who cannot be named, damaged a bin, a container and the contents, which belonged to Wigan Council, on June 8. They were both referred to a youth offender panel and must pay £500 compensation.

Martin James, 34, of Greenside, Standish, was given a 12-month conditional discharge by magistrates after admitting he stole an e-cigarette worth £17.99 from Totally Wicked on January 21.

He must also pay £17.99 in compensation.

The case of a man accused of assaulting two people has been dropped after magistrates were told he had died.

Stephen Blackledge, 43, of Worthington Street, Hindley, had been charged with racially aggravated assault on Sadaqat Ali, assaulting him by beating and assaulting Joseph Shaw.

He was also accused of attempting to steal alcohol from Tesco in Hindley and stealing alcohol worth £163.60 from Tesco in Wigan. The offences were all alleged to have happened on July 7.

A man who drove without due care and attention and failed to stop after an accident has been given a community order.

Joshua Williams, 23, of Warwick Road, Atherton, pleaded guilty to the offences, which took place on October 24 on Coupland Road in Hindley Green.

He also admitted driving the Ford Focus C-Max without insurance and other than in accordance with a licence.

Wigan magistrates handed down a community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activity and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.