This is when Wigan council tax-payers will receive their £150 energy rebate

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced earlier this year that everyone across the country living in properties in council tax bands A to D would be eligible for the payment in response to rising energy bills.

It will be automatically given to those who pay council tax bills by direct debit, while other taxpayers will need to apply for the payment.

Payments of £150 will be made in coming days

There has been some uncertainty about when the £150 rebate would be received, but Wigan Council has now announced it will be given in coming days.

A spokesman said: “We are currently processing the £150 energy rebate payments for eligible residents who pay their council tax by direct debit.

"Payments will begin to reach bank accounts of those who are eligible in the next five to 10 working days.

"If we cannot process your payment automatically or you do not pay by direct debit, more information on the application process is coming soon. We will contact those eligible residents directly, in due course, to explain the application process.

"Please note, we will never cold call or visit you asking for your bank details to process a rebate payment so if you are in any doubt regarding the identity of a caller please hang up immediately and notify us.”