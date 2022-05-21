A Wigan pensioner accused of molesting a woman has died before his case could properly go before the court.

A warrant had been issued by borough magistrates last month after 75-year-old Thomas Aspey, of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, failed to appear for a hearing. Soon after news of the warrant was published by Wigan Today, a reader got in touch to say she thought that the man who had not turned up for court was the same Thomas Aspey whose family she knew and whose funeral had recently taken place.

Wigan Today immediately contacted the courts with the information, but only this week, following confirmation to justices by Greater Manchester Police, has the warrant be cancelled and the case terminated.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The offence of sexual touching without consent was alleged to have taken place on May 20 last year.

A Wigan woman has denied attacking three people. Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the assaults by beating of Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor in Leigh on November 29.

However she has admitted to smashing a £50 vase belonging to Mr Allen on the same occasion.

The bench adjourned the case until a trial on July 22, before which she has been released on conditional bail.

A Wigan driver will be sentenced by a judge after admitting to a series of motoring offences.

David O'Shea, 34, of Wigan Lane, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking an Audi A3 without the owner's consent on May 3 and then driving it dangerously, without insurance and a licence round streets in Standish and Shevington.

He also admitted that he failed to stop for a police officer. The bench imposed an interim road disqualification until he appears at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on June 2.

A man will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates next month after admitting harassment, issuing threats and two counts of criminal damage.

Kevin Fairhurst, 51, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, stood before justices to plead guilty to wrecking a bench and door belonging to Amanda Proffitt, harassing her in the week leading up to that incident on January 15 and also menacing her on January 8.

Two accusations of assault were dismissed when no evidence was offered. Fairhurst was released on conditional bail pending sentence on June 9.

A 35-year-old motorist has lost his licence for a year after being caught driving through Wigan under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

Dean Slater, 35, of Darlington Street East, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to admit taking the class B and class A substances before getting behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Northumberland Street, Whelley, on January 14.

As well as the 12-month ban he must pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £592.

A Wigan teenager is to be kept under "intense supervision and surveillance" after admitting he stole e-cigarettes and was armed in public with a meat cleaver. The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Wigan Youth Court to admit the weapon possession in Millgate car park and the theft from B&M Bargains on March 27.

His youth rehabilitation order also includes a three-month, electronically-tagged curfew between 7pm and 7am.

There is also £107 to pay victim services and the court.

A Wigan 17-year-old has admitted to stealing and handling stolen motorbikes.

The teen, who cannot be identified, appeared at Wigan Youth Court facing accusations of stealing a £900 Kawasaki on October 14 and to fencing another of the same make - worth £7,500 - plus a £900 Honda and stolen registration plates on November 5.

The boy also admitted to trying to steal a pedal cycle from Wigan North Western Station on July 13 and to threatening a PCSO on September 16.

The case was adjourned for sentencing until June 16.

A 16-year-old tearaway has admitted to committing a catalogue of crimes in Wigan including burglary, criminal damage, assault and issuing threats.

The teen, who cannot be identified, stood in Wigan Youth Court to plead guilty to causing Corey Jones actual bodily harm, causing £500 damage to his Ford Fusion, making threats and damaging a Toyota Yaris belonging to Zuber Tantawala, all on March 9.

He also confessed to stealing up to £5,000 worth of machinery from premises during a burglary on Wallgate on March 14, to causing £50 to metal fencing at Wigan Bus Station on February 17.

By committing those two crimes he was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order which barred him from the area, the second being when he climbed up scaffolding.