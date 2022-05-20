Emergency services responded to reports to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Haigh Road in Aspull at around 9.30pm on Wednesday May 18.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist stayed at the site to assist officers with their inquiries.

Haigh Road

PC Lee Gandy, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has tragically lost his life in this incident and our thoughts are very much with his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6741 quoting log number 3343 of May 18 2022 or online at www.gmp.police.uk