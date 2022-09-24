The case against a man accused of trying to steal a mobile phone and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour has been dismissed.

Darren Glover, 27, of Marshall Street, Leigh, had denied carrying out the offences on January 14.

A 35-year-old man who broke into the garage of a home and also stole from a shop has been jailed for a total of 17 weeks.

Gavel and scales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Connor, 35, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to burgling the outhouse on Marrick Close, Hawkley Hall, and snatching an unknown quantity of chocolate from B&M Bargains, both on August 16.

As well as serving his custodial term, Connor must also pay £154 to victim services.

A Wigan man has been hit in the pocket for being drunk and disorderly in a local DIY hypermarket.

Michael Gallagher, 39, of Hunter Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to the offence committed at B&Q on July 6.

A fine, payment to victim services plus court costs means he has to fork out £197.

A 61-year-old who vandalised two women's cars has been ordered to pay compensation.

Brian Crawford, 61, of Regency Court, Wigan, stood before borough justices to admit causing £500 in damage each to the panels of a Nissan belonging to Kathryn Wilson and the bonnet of a Ford Ka belonging to Ashley Jones two days later.

The bench gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and he must pay compensation plus a victim services surcharge totalling £772.

A 12-month conditional discharge has been imposed on a 34-year-old man who was drunk and disorderly in Wigan town centre.

Luke Williams, of Shevington Lane, Shevington, admitted to the single offence, committed on July 8 on Standishgate, when he appeared before borough justices who also ordered that he pay a victim surcharge and costs amounting to £110.

Sentencing of a Wigan man for several motoring offences including dangerous driving has been delayed for a month.

Nathan Modlinsky, 27, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW 320 on March 11 which was driven dangerously on Higher Green Lane and Lower Green Lane, Astley, failed to stop for police and was driving without a licence or insurance.

He had been due to be sentence by a Bolton Crown Court judge this month but because of the ongoing barristers' strike, the matter was adjourned to October 17.

The five-day trial of a Wigan 64-year-old accused of a series of child sex crimes has been delayed until next summer.

James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, had previously appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge having pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.

His trial was due to take place at Bolton this month but because of the ongoing barristers' strike, it has now been rescheduled for July 17.

He is on bail in the meantime.

A Wigan who admitted being a passenger in a stolen car that was driven dangerously will have to wait longer to learn his fate.

Gavin Barker, 36, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, had stood before borough justices to plead guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a Toyota Aygo which had been taken without the owner's consent which was then hurtling along Lancaster Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street, Warrington Road, Lily Lane and Bryn Gates Lane without any regard for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists on April 11 last year.

The court heard that the vehicle was later recovered.

Currently in custody, he had already seen his August sentence delayed by a month at Bolton Crown Court.

Now, due to the barristers' strike, it has been postponed again until October 10.

The case of a man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman and also attacking a dog in Wigan has collapsed.

Graham Worthington, 58, of Castlecroft Avenue, Blackrod, had appeared before borough justices to deny causing Karen Worthington actual bodily harm, threatening her life and twice throwing the pet across a room on June 4.

But at a new hearing the bench discontinued all the charges and the defendant was told he was free to go.

A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious attack on a man has been acquitted.

Siobhan Green, 32, of Drummond Square, Worsley Hall, had pleaded not guilty to the malicious wounding of Mark Liptrot on August 28, 2021 and to an alternative charge of causing him actual bodily harm during an earlier appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The case was sent for trial at Bolton Crown Court and she has now been found not guilty of the charges.

A trial date has been set for a man who denies a harassment charge.

Peter Rosbotham, 58, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to shouting threats and abuse at Terri Byrne on July 14 which, the prosecution claims, amounted to harassment.

He had previously admitted to breaching a bail condition by approaching an address in Abram.