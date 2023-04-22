A driver who failed to stop at a red light on a busy borough road has been left with a hefty bill.

Brandon Coleman, 28, of East Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not stopping at the traffic signal on Atherleigh Way, in Leigh, on October 23.

He was fined £40 by magistrates and told to pay £90 costs and £16 victim surcharge.

Wigan and Leigh court

Three penalty points were put on his driving licence.

He was also convicted of failing to stop for a police constable but no separate punishment was imposed.

A Wigan man must pay hundreds of pounds after failing to tell police who was driving a car alleged to have been involved in an offence.

Kevin Davenport, 54, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, was fined £660 and must also pay £264 to fund victim services and £90 costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

A woman has admitted breaking the 50mph speed limit while driving on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Lowton.

Stacey Ivany, 36, of Grasmere Drive, Ashton, was caught travelling at 65mph on August 11.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

A woman caught driving at eight miles per hour over the speed limit has been ordered to pay nearly £400.

Tracy Leonard, 51, of Garden Vale, Leigh, drove at 48mph on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Swinton on August 9, above the 40mph speed limit.

She must pay a £220 fine, £90 costs and £88 victim surcharge.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

A one-time Wigan Warriors academy player and his dad escaped prison sentences after they admitted to launching an assault.

Kyle Dempsey, 27, now plays football for Bolton Wanderers and lives on Magnolia Way, Blackpool.

He formerly played for youth sides at Wigan Warriors before making the switch to professional football, playing for Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

He had initially denied causing a man actual bodily harm in the Maryport area of Carlisle on Saturday, July 16. His father Michael Dempsey, 50, denied the same charge. However, when the father and son appeared at Carlisle Crown Court last month they changed their pleas to guilty.

Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, also admitted causing criminal damage to a door at Maryport Labour Club, where the attack also happened and on the same date. Following a fact-finding procedure called a Newton hearing, which can take evidence, Judge Ian Unsworth KC handed out suspended jail sentences to the pair when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court to hear their fate.

Kyle Dempsey was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, with a requirement to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a four month electronically monitored curfew from 9pm to 7am each day.

He must pay compensation to the victim of £1,500.

Michael Dempsey was given 13 months in jail, also suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days, 200 hours unpaid work, and a 120-day alcohol abstinence order which will be electronically monitored.

He must also pay compensation of £1,500. In addition, he must observe a two-month 9pm to 7am curfew.

A man caught driving without insurance has been ordered to pay £450.

Patrick Lloyd, 26, of Osborne Grove, Leigh, drove an Audi on Cross Street, Hindley, without insurance on July 12.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Lloyd was also driving without the correct licence but magistrates did not impose an additional punishment.

A Wigan man has admitted to stealing a package destined for a borough resident.

Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton, stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.

He was released on conditional bail until May 11 when he will return to court for sentencing.

The conditions are that he doesn't enter the post office on Byrne Street, Ashton, and that he must report to Wigan police station between 10am and 2pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A Wigan motorist is facing a four-figure court bill after failing to identify who was driving her car when it was involved in a traffic offence.

Borough magistrates heard that Gemma Winstanley, 42, of Victoria Crescent, Standish, refused to disclose who was at the wheel of her Mercedes E250 on August 18 last year when a motoring law infringement was committed.

When a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge are added together, Winstanley has £1,014 to pay.

Six points were also put on her driver's licence.

A judge will sentence a Wigan motorist who has admitted that her careless driving caused a crash which seriously injured a pensioner.

Deborah Cubas de Souza appeared before Crewe justices to accept blame for the collision with an 81-year-old woman in the Latchford area of Warrington earlier this month. The hearing was told that Cheshire Police officers on patrol in Warrington came across a black Toyota Yaris which had hit the elderly pedestrian near a crossing on Knutsford Road at around 12.44pm on April 5.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to the Royal Salford Hospital.

De Souza, who is 26 and from Platt Bridge, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by careless driving.

She is due to appear at Chester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday May 5.