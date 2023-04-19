News you can trust since 1853
Motorcyclist dies after bike crashes into a gatepost of a Wigan borough home

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed into the gatepost of a Wigan borough home.

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

The rider was travelling along Rutland Road in Tyldesley when it is believed that he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the brick gatepost of a property at around 10.50pm on Tuesday April 18.

Emergency services attended the incident but the 29-year-old man was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was travelling along Rutland Road when he lost control of his bikeThe motorcyclist was travelling along Rutland Road when he lost control of his bike
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The family of the rider are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses - or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage - to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact GMP on 0161 8564741 quoting incident 4149 of 18/04/2023.

A report can also be made via GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

