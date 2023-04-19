The rider was travelling along Rutland Road in Tyldesley when it is believed that he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the brick gatepost of a property at around 10.50pm on Tuesday April 18.

Emergency services attended the incident but the 29-year-old man was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The family of the rider are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses - or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage - to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact GMP on 0161 8564741 quoting incident 4149 of 18/04/2023.

A report can also be made via GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk