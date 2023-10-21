Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan man has been jailed for sex attacks on girls, some dating back more than 40 years.

Glen Stone, 64, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall, was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court to four years’ imprisonment for indecent assaults.

The court heard how Stone’s crimes, which took place during the 1970s and 80s, were revealed thanks to the bravery of his victims.

Stone must also sign the sex offenders' register for life and has been given a restraining order for five years upon release.

Det Con Jenna Boyer, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the victims involved in this case, as their courage and strength throughout this process has been truly incredible.

“Their strength in aiding us with this investigation has ensured that a dangerous man is now behind bars and away from children.

"I hope today’s sentence gives his victims some comfort now that he has been punished for his crimes.

“We are committed to locating and charging child sexual offenders and we will always investigate every report that comes into.

"If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual abuse, please do get in touch with us.”

You can contact police on 101, or via the website gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, do not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester.

They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages.

Services are available on a 24- hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives.

Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis. co.uk Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation.

Call 0161 236 2182.

A Wigan flat that has been a focal point for neighbour nuisance has been hit with a closure order.

Flat 6 at Mabs Cross House, Graysons Close, Swinley, can now not be visited by anyone except the occupant Philip Harrison and approved visitors.

Anyone breaching that order in the next three months faces prosecution.

A Leigh man facing an attempted robbery trial has seen it delayed for a year.

Nathan Morris, 32, of Glebe Street, was set to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury this month but due to case backlogs, the hearing has now been delayed until October 2, 2024.

A young Wigan motorist has been hit in the pocket for driving while uninsured.

Haithem Ibrahim, 20, of Bank Street in Golborne, appeared before Tameside justices to admit riding a Honda motorbike in Fintry Road, Eccles, on February 28 this year without having insurance cover.

A fine and an order to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that he has £202 to fork out.

Sentencing of a Wigan man who admits animal cruelty has been delayed.

David Farrimond, 46, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, entered guilty pleas to two neglect charges of a pet dog on a previous appearance before borough justices.

They involved causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to keep her in a hygienic and hazard-free environment.

The hearing was told that Farrimond did not ensure that the dog, called Bella, was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for the causes of its weight loss, an eye infection and/or a tumour between February 7 and 21 this year.

He was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but he will now learn his fate on October 19 before which time he remains on unconditional bail.

Two Wigan men who separately fiddled more than £5,000 in benefits have been dealt with by the courts.

Borough justices heard that 27-year-old Kieron Travers, of Melling Way, Winstanley, received four payments of between £839 and £1,525 from January 2019 to April 2020 to which he wasn't entitled and did nothing to ensure the cash was handed back.

He pleaded guilty to the four Theft Act charges, admitting that he had dishonestly failed to take reasonable measures to have the payments cancelled.

The money was recovered, he was given a year-long conditional discharge and he also has to pay £107 to victim services and the court.

Meanwhile George Williams, 24, of Clap Gate Lane, Goose Green, appeared before borough justices to admit to four charges of retaining credits that had been wrongfully paid to him and dishonestly failing to cancel them.

The crimes were committed in Preston between August 2019 and August 2021, the court heard.

He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £715.