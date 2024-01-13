The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan man accused of taking a car without the owner's consent will stand trial next year.

Nathan Owen, 22, of Swinley Road, Swinley, pleaded not guilty to taking the Range Rover Evoque on April 5.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 9.

A Wigan man accused of intentionally strangling a woman has admitted breaching his bail conditions.

Martin Hunt, 30, of Gantley Road, Billinge, was arrested on December 18 for failing to charge his electronic tag, resulting in a battery breach on four occasions.

He is on bail after being accused of strangling a woman and damaging a door lock she owned, both of which he denies.

The offences are alleged to have happened between May 7 and 12.

Justices remanded Hunt on conditional bail until a trial at Bolton Crown Court on September 26.

A Wigan man who admitted assaulting a woman has been left with a hefty bill.

Wojcick Pszeniczny, 45, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her on August 8.

Justices ordered him to pay a £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of stalking.

Darren Vizard, 47, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, is alleged to have stalked a woman between September 15 and December 14, via mobile phone, going to her house and through other people.

He is also accused of doing a series of acts intended to pervert the course of public justice on September 16.

Vizard has not yet entered pleas on those charges.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 24.

A Wigan woman accused of assaulting someone twice in three days has appeared in court.

Susan Buckley, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on December 15 and 18.

She is also accused of criminal damage to a door belonging to the woman on December 18 and being in possession of class A drug heroin on December 15.

Buckley was remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 1.

A Wigan borough man will be sentenced by a crown court judge after he admitted assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm.

Lewis Stott, 29, of Car Bank Crescent, Atherton, attacked the man in Wigan on January 28.

He was remanded in custody while he waits to find out his punishment at Bolton Crown Court on January 15.

A man who denied assaulting a woman by beating her has been found guilty.

James Ormshaw, 25, of Oakdale Drive, Ashton, was convicted of assaulting Kayleigh Swift on February 19.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £620 prosecution costs and £26 victim surcharge.

A Wigan man found to be in possession of cocaine has been fined.

Liam Shuker, 32, of Langdale Avenue, Ince, must pay a £166 fine, as well as £85 prosecution costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

The case against a Wigan man accused of strangling a woman and assaulting her has been dismissed.

William Church, 65, of Manchester Road, Higher Ince, had been due to stand trial after pleading not guilty to attacking the woman on May 5.

But the case was dropped when no evidence was offered.

A motorist has been banned from the roads after admitting drink driving.

Andrea Mullins, 38, of St Gabriel's Close, Leigh, was found to be driving a Renault Captur on December 16 with 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

That was more than double the legal limit for driving of 35mcg.

She was disqualified from driving for 23 months and must pay a £270 fine, £108 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A man must pay £50 in compensation after admitting common assault.

David Collier, 40, of Rosedale Avenue, Atherton, assaulted Louise Sidebotham on December 14.

He also admitted breaching a bail condition on December 17 by going to a street in Wigan.

A suspended prison sentence was given to a Wigan man who was caught driving while disqualified.

Scott Thompson, 34, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Dacia Duster on Ribble Road, Platt Bridge, on December 15.

Wigan justices imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to do 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Thompson was also charged with stealing several bags of cement, two boxes of manhole steps, paving stones and door hinges worth around £1,100 from Gleeson Homes on the same day.

He must pay £250 compensation.

A thief who stole coats worth hundreds of pounds from a shop on two occasions will find out his punishment later this month.

Damien McKeown, 41, of Orchard Close, Leigh, admitted stealing five coats worth £400 from TK Maxx, on Parsonage Retail Park, on October 9.

He returned on October 30 to steal four coats worth £319.96. McKeown also pleaded guilty to stealing five LED neon lights from The Range, on the same retail park, on December 16.