The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan man has been accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.

Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, appeared before borough justices charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 this year by repeatedly sending him messages and turning up at his home and to having inflicted grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.

The bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court, releasing Gray on conditional bail until his first appearance there on May 24.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

A 33-year-old Wigan man has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving, trying to cause three police officers grievous bodily harm and criminal damage to four vehicles.

Nathan Price, of Keswick Place, Ince, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face 11 charges in all relating to events in the Ince and and Leigh areas on the morning of Saturday, April 20.

He is accused of driving a Ford Transit dangerously on Holden Road, Leigh, while banned from the road and without a licence or insurance.

He is further charged with the attempted GBH of PCs Elizabeth Belvedere, Daniel Bullock and Antony Turnbull and causing damage to a Renault panel van, Mercedes C22, Ford Focus ST and Toyota Corolla.

Price was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 24.

He has not yet pleaded to any of the charges.

A community order has been imposed on a Wigan man who tried to burgle his local shop.

William Dutson, 46, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit trying to break into AS Stores on Kitt Green Road on January 9 and also to failing to answer to bail in April.

As well as undergoing drug treatment, he has to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work while paying compensation to his victim of £200 along with £85 in court costs and £114 to victim services.

A Wigan man accused of threatening someone with a knife has appeared in court.

Joseph Threlfall, 36, of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, is charged with threatening Shaun Hartley with a knife at Tesco Express, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, on Monday, April 22.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Threlfall will appear on May 28.

He was remanded on bail until then.

A banned driver who got behind the wheel after taking drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Nash, 38, of Church Street, Hindley, pleaded guilty to driving on Manchester Road, in Over Hulton, Bolton, on July 15 while disqualified, when the amount of benzoylecgonine - a metabolite of cocaine - in his blood was above the legal limit and without insurance.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a five-year driving ban.

Nash was ordered to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activities, do 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 prosecution costs and £154 surcharge.

A Wigan man has admitted stalking a woman for three months and damaging tyres on her car.

Jordan Burtonwood, 25, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between December 31 and March 26, which included making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and hacking into her accounts.

He also damaged two tyres on her car between January 10 and 13.

He was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 14.

A woman has been ordered to pay £200 compensation after being found guilty of damaging a window.

Gemma Ascroft, 39, of Diamond Street, Leigh, had denied carrying out the criminal damage on February 1 last year, but was convicted after a trial.

She was found not guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her on January 28, 2023 and a charge of common assault was withdrawn.

A 12-month restraining order was imposed and Ascroft was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 prosecution costs.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan woman who denies assaulting an emergency worker.

Emma Melling, 38, of Ruskin Crescent, Abram, is alleged to have assaulted a police officer by beating them on April 16.

She will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 18 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

Charges of money laundering and conspiring to supply cannabis have been admitted by three Wigan men.

Benjamin Cunliffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road, Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.

They all admitted to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, namely cash.

A fourth man, Ross Pilling, 26, of Withill Walk, Ashton, has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was adjourned until a mention hearing on June 25.

A man who attacked a woman and damaged her property has been given a community order.

Scott Worgan, 45, of Moresby Close, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and carrying out criminal damage to her table on March 10.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering a road from which he was excluded.

Wigan magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with six months of alcohol treatment, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and an £80 fine.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A thief who stole two electric shavers from a shop has been jailed.

Patrick Moran, 32, of Findlay Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to taking the shavers, worth £89.99, from Boots, on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on April 23.

He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £89.99 in compensation.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman by beating her.

Dale Bridgen, 30, of Birkdale Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to the attack on April 24.

He will be sentenced by Manchester magistrates on May 23 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man who left two dogs starving and dehydrated in a cage only big enough for one has been jailed.

Shaun Bilsborough, 37, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, had already pleaded guilty at magistrates' court to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals over a prolonged period after the discovery of the Jack Russells on February 1.

He had also been due to stand trial in July for burglary, but he was found not guilty after the prosecution offered no evidence.

However he was given a two month custodial sentence and banned from keeping animals for five years.

A Wigan drug trafficker described as “ghost-like” for leaving no trace has been jailed for 19-and-a-half years.

Robert Bennett, 50, was involved in smuggling or discussions around possible smuggling of more than a ton of cocaine into Liverpool.

He used corrupt insiders at the Port of Liverpool to break out drugs from shipping containers and used foreign contacts to help him orchestrate the smuggling of drugs by road from Europe.

In April 2020, Bennett and another EncroChat user successfully brought 97kg of cocaine into the UK, driven from the Netherlands.

His Encrochat messages suggested he had successfully smuggled 150kg of cocaine into Liverpool’s docks from Ecuador and was discussing another possible 500kg attempt.

Evidence showed he was also involved in other discussions to smuggle 200kg of cocaine from Colombia; 200kg to 300kg at a cost of 7,500 Euros per kg from Costa Rica; and 300kg of cocaine from Brazil, to be smuggled in four 75kg bags.

Bennett was arrested on October 3, 2021 entering Anfield football stadium to watch Liverpool play Manchester City.

His wallet contained cash, but no credit cards or identification, and he had a “burner” phone.

Bennett, of Smithy Glen Drive, Orrell, and originally from Huyton, Liverpool, admitted two counts of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from the Netherlands and South America.

He has now been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 19 years and six months.

Andy Black, National Crime Agency (NCA) senior manager, said: “Bennett was a highly sophisticated and professional international trafficker.

“He had global contacts and had clearly managed to stay off the radar for a long time.

"He left little trace and was ghost-like. He was extremely cautious and had very few official records which are a normal part of life.

“His tradecraft and awareness of law enforcement tactics were also highly developed.

"Coupled with some superb, tenacious detective work by the team, the Operation Venetic data enabled us to pinpoint what Bennett was doing and bring him to justice.

“The NCA will continue working with international and domestic partners to fight the Class A drugs threat.”

Last week, Kevin Murphy – the nephew of Bennett’s partner – was jailed for eight years.

Murphy, 42, of Elwick Drive, Croxteth, Liverpool, worked as an inside man at the Port of Liverpool alongside Peter McQuade, 39, of Downside Close, Bootle, Liverpool.

Murphy admitted facilitating Bennett and McQuade in conspiring to smuggle cocaine from South America.

Bennett saved McQuade in his EncroChat phone as “Pullout”, referring to his role retrieving drugs from shipping containers.

They provided Bennett with advice about dockside processes and security.

McQuade advised Bennett about the best containers to use to protect the drugs from being intercepted by port authorities.

McQuade admitted conspiring to smuggle cocaine from South America and possessing criminal property.

He was found with a Tag watch and around £6,500 in cash when he was arrested.

He was jailed for 16 years and 10 months.

A Peel Ports spokesperson said: "Peel Ports Group and the Port of Liverpool Police are pleased to have assisted the National Crime Agency with their investigation.

“The successful convictions are down to a great deal of effort and collaborative work across both teams and underlines just how seriously we take any matter of criminality.” #An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough woman who denies twice stealing meat.

Kaz Doyle, 47, of Wareing Street, Tyldesley, had been due to appear before Manchester justices, having previously pleaded not guilty to shoplifting £200 worth of meat from Mosley Common Lidl and £100 worth from Wigan Asda on March 13.

But when she failed to attend the latest hearing, the bench tasked police with tracking her down and arresting her.

Two well-travelled Wigan borough shoplifters who targeted Morrisons stores around the country have been jailed.

Manchester magistrates heard that 20-year Antonio Marin of Elizabeth Street in Leigh, and Valentin-Florin Ionica, 22, of no fixed address, went on thieving sprees last November and then again from late February to late March this year, plundering a total of £9,408 worth of goods in 12 strikes.

The Morrisons shops involved were in Oldham, Stockport, Huddersfield, Warminster in Wiltshire, Bolton, Rochdale, Glastonbury in Somerset, Clifton in Bristol, Lutterworth in Leicestershire and Droitwich in Worcestershire. Stockport and Bolton were hit twice.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to all the charges against them and were each given a total of 28 weeks in custody and ordered to pay £154 each to victim services.

A Wigan 26-year-old has appeared in court charged with attacking a woman, sending her a threatening text and smashing her window.

Lewis Hare, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, denied charges of assaulting a named woman by beating on March 4 and criminal damage three days later.

There are further charges of sending a menacing text to her on March 5 and threatening to smash a window on March 7 to which pleas have not yet been entered.

The case was adjourned until November 7 when a trial will take place at the same court.

Hare has been remanded on conditional bail until then.

A man has been remanded on conditional bail after denying he threatened three people with violence.

Kieran Woods, 35, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke fear of violence against a man and a woman on April 22.

He also faces a charge of issuing a threat to kill on the same day but has not yet entered a plea to that. Woods is also charged with threatening another man on December 7 last year and has entered a not guilty plea.

A trial has been scheduled for Manchester Magistrates' Court on August 22 for that one.

The case of threatening two people was adjourned until April 1 next year when he will reappear before the Wigan bench.

In each instance Woods is on bail so long as he has no contact with the complainants nor enters the street where they live.

A sentence will be handed down later this month to a Wigan man who admits twice breaching a restraining order.

Joseph Melling, 27, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit trying to contact Michelle Melling on both April 25 and 28 when prohibited from doing so by an order issued by the Wigan bench on December 11 last year and in so doing harassing her.