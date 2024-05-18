Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is a round-up of the latest cases featuring Wigan people who have appeared before magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

​A Wigan borough man has been accused of harassing his neighbour and attempting to set fire to a door at her home.

Christopher Whalley, 37, of Dorset Avenue, Shakerley, is charged with harassing Charmain Philips and putting her in fear of violence between March 31 and April 27.

He is also charged with attempting to commit arson on April 1 by trying to set fire to her door and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which were likely to cause alarm or distress, on April 26.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 16.

A warrant for arrest has been issued for a woman accused of assaulting three police officers.

Farrah Drury, 31, of Tatton Drive, Ashton, faces three charges of common assault on emergency service workers, which she is alleged to have committed in Tameside on December 11.

She was due to appear before Tameside magistrates on May 2 but a warrant for arrest without bail was issued.

A motorist who was already banned from the roads has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Jack Tinsley, 32, of Allscott Way, Ashton, drove a BMW in Swinton, Salford, on March 10. Wigan magistrates remanded him on unconditional bail until he is sentenced on June 17.

A woman who stole a Mickey Mouse statue has been left with a £150 bill.

Christina Shone, 48, of Keats Close, Atherton, pleaded guilty to the theft of the £50 statue on December 1. Wigan magistrates ordered her to pay £50 compensation and a £100 fine.

A young Wigan man has been fined for breaching a non-molestation order.

Borough magistrates heard that 23-year-old Joshua Speakman, of Worsley Mesnes Drive, Worsley Mesnes, sent text messages between February 17 and April 20 which was in contravention of an order issued by Manchester Family Court only 10 days before the first of those messages was sent.

After pleading guilty to the single charge, Speakman was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge which came to £167.

Accusations of harassing and attacking a woman have been denied by a Wigan 39-year-old.

Anthony Prior, of Sefton Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing a named woman without violence between November 1 and March 1 and to assaulting her by beating on January 24.

The case was adjourned for a trial which is scheduled to take place at Tameside Magistrates' Court on January 10 next year, before which Prior has been released on conditional bail.

Vandalising a police metal detector has landed a Wigan 30-year-old with a conditional discharge.

Cameron Foley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing criminal damage to the wall-mounted device on January 31. The bench conditionally discharged him for 12 months.

An 18-year-old has been accused of trying to mug someone for £10.

The teenager, who cannot be identified, stood before Wigan magistrates facing a single charge of attempted robbery against a named male on May 28 last year. He was released on unconditional bail pending a trial at Bolton Crown Court on June 6.

A Wigan borough teenager has been charged with riding an illegally modified e-bike while high on cannabis.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named is also accused of using the vehicle without a licence or the appropriate insurance cover in Lord Street, Leigh, on July 21 last year. The case was adjourned until May 30 when he is expected to enter his pleas.

A Wigan schoolboy has admitted to possessing hundreds of indecent images of children when he was as young as 13 himself.

The now 15-year-old appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having 514 sexual pictures of youngsters which fall into the most serious legal category: A. He further admitted possessing 254 category B images and 113 category C; while also distributing nine category A, three category B and one category C pictures between July and December 2022 during which time he was 13 and 14 years old.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 27 before which time the teenager has been released on unconditional bail.

A 15-year-old Wigan girl has been accused of wrecking a woman's car last Boxing Day.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before borough justices of deliberately causing £4,600 in damages to a vehicle belonging to Hayley Burns on December 26.

The case was adjourned until June 13 when the accused is expected to enter a plea. Before then she is on unconditional bail.

Two men who ignored a closure order on a Wigan home have been hit in the pocket.

Alexander Healey, 34, of Wigan Road in Leigh, and Stuart Roe, 52, of Broadway, Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates to admit attending 22 Belmont Road, Hindley, on April 29 when an order prohibiting anyone other than residents and authorised parties entering the premises had been imposed earlier in the month because it was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

A fine, victim services surcharge and court costs mean that they have to pay £141 each.

A Wigan borough man has denied smashing two vehicle windscreens.

Jamie Roe, 35, of Bond Street, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to causing £1,000 of damage to the windows of a Mercedes Vito and Mini Cooper belonging to Paul McKenna on April 20. He was released on conditional bail until a trial is held before Manchester and Salford magistrates on February 10 next year.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of possessing a weapon at a McDonald's restaurant in Liverpool.

Mohammed Saad, 24, of Leigh Road, Atherton, is alleged to have taken a screwdriver to the fast food eatery on October 10. He is also charged with possessing class A drug cocaine and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Saad was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 31.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children - six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C - and making one photograph in category B and one in category C. He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 29. He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man has been fined £150 after he admitted attacking a woman.

Steven Seddon, 46, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to assaulting Joanna Read by beating her on August 26, 2022.

He must pay a £150 fine, £200 prosecution costs and £48 surcharge.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking a family member and stealing her passport.

Sean King, 52, of Christopher Street, Ince, is charged with stalking Kerry King, making her fear violence would be used, between August 10 and October 12, and stalking her between October 17 and 21.

He is also accused of stealing her passport between October 17 and 21 and breaching a non-molestation order by contacting her between the same dates.

King has pleaded not guilty to the four charges and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 30.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A woman is charged with fraudulently claiming more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, is accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge states she is alleged to have dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023.

She is also charged with possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8, 2023.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 29. She was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan 23-year-old has admitted assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm.

Matthew Ingram, of Dorset Street, Hindley, attacked Graham Kelly on November 12.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, intended to cause harassment or distress, towards a police officer on the same day.

Ingram will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on June 14 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with a child under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.

A man has been fined for repeatedly fly-tipping on land at the back of his Wigan home.

Aurel Baiaram, 45, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to two offences dating way back to the early months of 2019.

The hearing was told that on January 15 that year he dumped three unwanted leather high backed chairs without a permit on a grassed area behind his home in Lorne Street, Scholes, and that on February 8 he then left four binbags of household waste and clothing in the same place.

His fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that Baiaram has £997 to pay out.

A similar amount is due to 60-year-old Alun Shepherd of Penswick Road, Hindley Green, after he admitted ditching a large cardboard box full of general waste in a wooded area off Coupland Road, Hindley Green, on or before June 23 last year. His bill comes to £985.

Nine Wigan parents have appeared before justices accused of failing to prevent their children's truancy during last year's autumn term.

Of those that have so far been dealt with by the courts, those who pleaded guilty were treated more leniently when it came to sentencing.

Andrew Woodward and Debbie Hayes, of Ambleside, Ince, were both proved guilty in their absence after failing to attend a hearing at which it was stated that they had not ensured their daughter's regular attendance at St Benedict's RC Primary School, Hindley, between September and December 2023.

With a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge handed down to each of them, they have a combined bill of £1,432 to pay.

Laura Shaw, of Damask Close, Tyldesley, was another court no-show convicted in her absence.

Her financial penalty for not doing more to make sure her son turned up for class at Parklee Community School was £1,024.

Paul and Amanda Smith, of Coverdale Close, Platt Bridge, appeared before the court to enter guilty pleas to not preventing their two children's absences from Platt Bridge Community School and their combined court bill came to £682.

Zoe Partridge, of Heywood Avenue, Golborne, has £486 to shell out after admitting she did not ensure her two sons routinely attended Golborne High School.

Lonel and Eena Stanciu, of Lincoln Road, Hindley, are being prosecuted over their son's alleged truanting from Outwood Academy in Hindley, but have yet to enter a plea. Their case was adjourned until May 17.

And Charlotte Edgar, of Manse Gardens, Goose Green, is accused of not preventing her daughter's absences from Hawkley Hall High.

She is expected to enter a plea on May 16.

A Wigan teenager already charged with burglary, stealing a car and drug possession has now been accused of racially aggravated harassment too.

Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices accused of stealing an Audi A3 and attempting to take an Audi 6 on March 20.

He is further charged with burglary of a home in Lincoln Road, Hindley, the same day in order to steal two sets of car keys plus a handbag and to having cocaine on April 16.

He has not entered pleas to these charges and is next due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on May 22.

In the meantime though he has appeared before Manchester justices charged with the racially aggravated harassment of Mansoor Ahmed on May 2 in Hindley and also to threatening him with violence.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 17 for a further hearing to discuss the new charges.

He has been released on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of being a cocaine dealer.

Benjamin O'Shaughnessey, of Sandbrook Gardens, Orrell, stood before borough justices charged with possessing a quantity of the class A substance on Queen Road, Orrell, with intent to supply it on May 4. It is also alleged that he was in possession of criminal property: namely £150 in cash on the same occasion.

O'Shaughnessey has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court. He is on conditional bail until his first appearance there on June 10.

A 17-month road ban has been imposed on a Wigan man caught at the wheel while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

Gary Yates, 34, of Scholefield Lane, Scholes, stood before borough justices to admit having illegal quantities of both drugs in his system when police stopped his Ford Fiesta on Manchester Road, Ince, on January 12.