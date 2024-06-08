Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan woman who admitted to stalking, assault and drug possession has been given a community punishment.

Lorene Ryan, 36, of Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes, had already appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking Melanie Waite, causing serious distress, from January 1 to February 22, to the assault by beating of Gary Grimes on February 21 and having a quantity of cannabis for her own use the following day.

And returning to the court for sentencing, she was put under supervision for 12 months, ordered to complete a drug rehab course and 40 days of rehabilitation activities and to pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £214.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Two Wigan men who stole a moped will be sentenced in August.

Connor Wooton, 21, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 26, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to stealing the £1,500 Neco two wheeler on February 16 last year.

They will be sentenced at the same court on August 14.

Both have been released on unconditional bail until then.

A 42-year-old Wigan man has admitted to a charge of hurling racially aggravated abuse and threats at a neighbour.

Stuart Harrison, of Church Street in Golborne, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of causing Shaun Ashby fear of violence on May 3 last year.

He was hit with a £180 fine and a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim until June 2026.

A man convicted of performing a lewd act in public has been given a community punishment.

Kieran Taylor, 35, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, had previously appeared in court to admit to a 2021 bail breach and causing £100 of damage to a police van on June 13, but had denied the sexual crime on the latter of those two dates.

However, he has since been found guilty of it in his absence after a court no show.

And after justices issued a warrant for his arrest and he was finally brought back before the court he was put on a six-month drug rehab course, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and to pay a victim services surcharge, costs and a fine coming to £434.

A 64-year-old man convicted of attacking and threatening family members has been given a community punishment.

Frank Jenkinson, of Holly Road, Golborne, had denied assaulting Barbara Jenkinson by beating and making menacing phone calls to Michelle Jenkinson on May 7 last year, but after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court he was found guilty on both counts.

Appearing before Wigan and Leigh justices for sentence he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

There is also the matter of £764 to pay in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

Denials have been made by a Wigan man accused of twice attacking a close relative.

Michael Halliwell, 64, of Thornfield Close, Golborne, appeared before borough justices charged with the common assault of Eunice Halliwell on February 23 and then a more serious attack causing her actual bodily harm on May 12.

Having pleaded not guilty to both accusations he was remanded on conditional bail until he returns to the court for a trial on December 2.

Conditions include wearing an electronic tag and keeping away from his accuser.

A provisional trial date in 2026 has been set for a 55-year-old accused of potentially deadly arson at a Wigan block of flats.

Mark Baker, of Manor Street, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates charged with deliberately starting a fire in a particular home at the high rise Mannion House, Scholes, on October 5, 2022 with intent to endanger life.

It is alleged that the blaze caused £4,000 in damage to the Wigan Council-owned property.

He has yet to enter a plea, but on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, a date of February 25, 2026 was scheduled in case he denies the charge.

A case management hearing was arranged for July 29 this year before which Baker is on bail.

A Wigan man has denied stalking and repeatedly breaching a restraining order.

John Roe, 47, of Heywood Avenue, Golborne, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face five charges: one that he caused a named woman serious distress by stalking between February 22 and April 9, and then breaching a restraining order four times by trying to contact her or going to places where he was barred.

He will return to court for a case management hearing on June 12 and a trial is set to begin on October 14.

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after domestic abuse and attacking two police officers in Wigan.

James Williams, 51, earlier admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 and January 9, causing criminal damage to a passport and wall on January 8 and assaulting two police officers on January 10 and 11.

All the offences took place in Wigan.

He has now been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Williams, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmorlie, Paisley, was ordered to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and attend the Building Better Relationships programme.

A further charge of threatening the woman with a knife, which he denied, was allowed to lie on file.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to 10 charges after a police car chase through the borough which involved several collisions.

Nathan Price, 33, of Keswick Place, Ince, was arrested after a pursuit from Ince to Leigh on Saturday, April 20.

At the time there were reports two police cars were rammed, officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged.

The chase ended when residents of Holden Road in Leigh heard a loud bang at around 8am and went out to find a truck with its load spilled onto the road and officers from several police cars rushing towards it.

Price has now admitted 10 charges during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, four counts of criminal damage – recklessly endangering life, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 28.

A Wigan borough teenager has pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

The 17-year-old boy from Tyldesley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied the charge and was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, but changed his plea to guilty.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, July 1.

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.

Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, is charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 by repeatedly sending messages and turning up at his home.

He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.

A trial has now been fixed for March 11, 2026 at Bolton Crown Court.

It is expected to last for three days.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 55-year-old Wigan woman who admitted stealing a man's bank card and using it to buy booze but then failed to turn up at court to face justice.

Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.

She also admitted failing to surrender to bail on April 3.

She had been released on conditional bail pending her sentencing hearing at the same court but, following a no-show, the bench issued a warrant authorising the police to arrest her.

A Wigan 32-year-old who attacked the same woman twice just days apart has been given a community punishment.

Carly Jackson, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, had already admitted to borough justices that she assaulted Suzanne Thomas causing her actual bodily harm on February 25 and then assaulted her by beating on February 27.

On returning to court, she was put on an alcohol treatment programme, ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order.

Jackson must also pay compensation, a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge which come to £419.

A Wigan man who admitted twice breaching a restraining order has been jailed for eight months.

Joseph Melling, 27, of no fixed address, had stood before borough justices to admit trying to contact Michelle Melling on both April 25 and 28 when prohibited from doing so by an order issued by the Wigan bench on December 11 last year and in so doing harassing her.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given the eight-month custodial term.

A Wigan man charged with a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals has made his first appearance before a judge.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, is accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.

He is also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

Bell has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was further remanded in custody until a pre-trial preparation hearing on June 26.

A woman is awaiting her fate after admitting she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023.

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, she also admitted to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8, 2023.

She was bailed until her sentencing hearing on July 9.

Sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child has been delayed.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with an-under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

He was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.

This was then adjourned for nine days and has now been further postponed until July 2.

He remains on bail until then.

A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl and drug driving has seen his sentencing hearing postponed.

Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10 and also to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.

He had been remanded in custody for sentencing by a judge at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, but this hearing has been twice adjourned now and a new date of June 17 has been set.

A Wigan man will stand trial after denying that he breached a restraining order.

Stuart Otter, 53, of Scholes, Scholes, is alleged to have sent a message to a woman via Facebook on May 24, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order imposed in February.

A trial will be held at Tameside Magistrates' Court on December 18.

Otter was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan man will have to wait until next year for a trial after pleading not guilty to assault.

Daniel Taberner, 34, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, is charged with the common assault of John Harrison on May 6.

He pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and a trial was scheduled for March 18.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan teenager will be sentenced next month after he admitted possessing prohibited images.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to having a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The offences took place between October 18 and 25, 2022.

The boy was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 11.

A man has pleaded not guilty to damaging a door at a McDonald's restaurant.

Daniel Wilde, 31, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, is charged with causing £180 worth of criminal damage to a door at McDonald's in Leigh on November 13.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 17.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man charged with assaulting a paramedic and a police officer will appear in court in Newcastle.

Damien Williams, 30, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, is alleged to have assaulted the emergency workers by beating them in Newcastle on April 25, 2022.