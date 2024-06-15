Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

Dylan McLoughlin, of Bowness Place, Ince, is charged with attacking the woman on May 29.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 24.

Wigan and Leigh court

A woman will be sentenced next month after she pleaded guilty to attacking someone.

Sharon Ruddy, 42, of Eldermere Close, Lowton, assaulted a woman by beating her on March 3.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on July 31.

A man who stole multiple products from a convenience store has been given a community order.

Andrew Prior, 37, of Siddow Common, Leigh, pleaded guilty to taking items worth £112.15 from the Co-op in Platt Bridge on May 31.

Wigan justices imposed a 12-month community order with alcohol treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has been ordered to pay compensation after stealing a parcel.

Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilty to the theft of a parcel containing clothes worth £50 on May 23.

Wigan magistrates ordered him to pay £50 compensation and an £80 fine.

A man has appeared in court accused of strangling a woman, assaulting her and damaging several of her belongings.

Phillip Ashton, 31, of South Avenue, Leigh, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman and twice assaulting her by beating her on May 30.

He is also charged with criminal damage to a coffee table, a door, a CCTV camera, a heating meter, shelves and an alarm.

Ashton was remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

Four people from Wigan have been charged after a lengthy police investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Golborne, has been charged with supplying cannabis, supplying ketamine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Olivia Bennett, 29, of Wigan; Joseph Pownall, 32, of HMP Hindley; and Alex Haslam, 27, of Golborne, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

They are all due to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on July 3.

A Wigan man accused of making indecent images of children will have his case heard at the crown court.

Sean Jepson, 29, of Hall Lane, Hindley, faces three charges of making indecent images of children between October 28, 2022 and May 30 this year.

The pictures were classed as falling into categories A (the most serious), B and C.

He is also charged with possessing 432 prohibited images of children between May 7, 2021 and October 27, 2022.

Jepson is accused of twice breaching a sexual offences prevention order, as it is alleged he failed to tell a police offender manager about a device and he used software to conceal his internet use.

Jepson has not yet entered any pleas and magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on July 5.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man has been charged with strangling a woman and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

Lee Dawber, 41, of Warrington Road, Leigh, is alleged to have committed the offences on May 29.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 5 and was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan borough pensioner has denied assaulting a man by beating him.

Peter Dunphy, 73, of Walmesley Road, Leigh, is accused of attacking Neil Connor in Trafford on November 27.

A trial will be held at Stockport Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2025.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to attacking two emergency service workers at a bowling alley.

Alisha Hilton, 24, of Riding Close, Hindley, assaulted two police officers by beating them at Hollywood Bowl, in Bolton, on October 13.

A charge that she had been drunk in charge of a child under seven on the same day - which she had denied - was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Hilton was remanded on unconditional bail until she is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 19.

A trial will be held for a Wigan 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man.

Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, is charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.

He had already pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial has now been set for June 20 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Coleman was remanded in custody.

A Wigan man who assaulted four police officers has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Liam Makin, 35, of Charles Street, Swinley, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

The incidents took place on January 27 and 28 and February 27.

He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He faces 12 months of supervision, alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 90 days, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Makin must pay £100 compensation.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and assaulting her twice.

Dean Blakeley, 38, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman in Leigh on May 24 and two counts of assault by beating on the same day.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Blakeley will appear on July 5.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man who caused serious injury by driving without due care and attention has been banned from the roads.

Marc Aspey, 50, of Gidlow Lane, pleaded guilty to injuring a woman during an incident on Mesnes Street on October 1.

Wigan magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a driving disqualification, both to run for 12 months.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A man will go on trial charged with assault and intentional strangulation.

Scott King, 38, of Yewdale Road in Ashton, is accused of deliberately throttling a woman and causing her actual bodily harm on March 19.

He appeared at Bolton Crown Court, when he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

A trial date was fixed for July 29, before which time he is on bail with conditions which include not approaching the complainant and observing a night-time, electronically-tagged curfew.

A pensioner accused of a brutal walking stick assault in Wigan town centre has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Christopher Jones, 71, of Greenhall Close, Atherton, is accused of launching the attack on a man in Wigan town centre.

Jones appeared at Bolton Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of intending to cause Joseph Quinn grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - on Hallgate on May 9, and also to possessing an offensive weapon on the same occasion, namely a walking stick.

A trial date was fixed for March 18, 2026.

Jones will be on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan 39-year-old has pleaded guilty to attacking a family member and threatening him with a knife.

Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, Leigh, assaulted Michael Wilding by beating him and threatened him with a knife on June 1.

He also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place. Wilding was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on July 3.

A Wigan pensioner who denies two public order offences will stand trial next month. Julia Critchley, 72, of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge, pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, with intent to cause distress, towards two women on June 1.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 29.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man faces two charges of assaulting a woman on consecutive days, as well as strangling her.

Jonathon Wood, 23, of Albury Way, New Springs, is accused of attacking the woman on June 1 and 2.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to her mobile phone between March 1 and May 19.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on July 8.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A man who stole two ornaments from a shop has received a 12-month conditional discharge.

Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded guilty to taking the items, worth £50, from Annie's Crystals and Stones in Ashton on June 2. He was told to pay £74 prosecution costs.

A man caught with a baton at Wigan police station has been given a community order.

Steven Sheridan, 47, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a private place on January 4.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £40 fine.

He was also told to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A man who left staff and customers fearing for their lives during a trio of armed robberies in Wigan has been jailed.

Dylan Rawlinson of North Avenue, Leigh was imprisoned for nine years and three months after pleading guilty to his part in the offences.

The first robbery took place at McColls Convenience Store in Hindley in November 2020, just seconds after the store opened for the day.

Armed with a sledgehammer and wooden pole, Rawlinson – together with two other men – forced a member of staff to open the safe, while also raiding the tills and cigarettes.

The 24-year-old struck again a moth later at the One Stop shop on Chestnut Avenue in Leigh.

Witnesses described three men entering the shop, hiding their identities behind balaclavas, and who were brandishing a sledgehammer and wooden handled axe.

Unable to breach the safe due to it being on a timed lock, the shop’s tills and cigarette display were targeted, before one of the witnesses was attacked with the axe.

Rawlinson, together with the two other men (not thought to be the same at the previous robbery), made their escape just six minutes later.

The downfall of Rawlinson came during an armed robbery at the Co-op on Haigh Road, Aspull in June 2021.

Witnesses described three men parking their vehicle in the car park of the store before entering and forcing a member of staff to open the safe.

Armed with a sledgehammer and crowbar, they also removed cigarettes from behind the counter and forced their way into the tills.

Police recovered the getaway vehicle on Abbey Lane in Leigh a short while after and pursued the men on foot onto nearby wasteland.

Rawlinson was apprehended as he tried to escape over a fence and was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

DC Matt Higham of Wigan Challenger, who led the investigation said: “This was a complex investigation which resulted in a sentence that reflects the level of aggression and violence Rawlinson used when carrying out these robberies.

“Innocent shop workers feared for their lives when these men turned up at their places of business and forced them to hand over money, cigarettes and other valuable products.

“Everyone has the right to go about their day in a peaceful, non-violent way and getting these two men off the streets is a great result for GMP.

“We urge anyone who is concerned there is criminal activity taking place in their communities to get in contact with us and report it."

Two men accused of gunning down a dad of three outside a Skelmersdale gym have made their first crown court appearance.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with the murder of Lenny Scott.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

The pair made a brief appearance before a Preston judge before being further remanded into custody pending a plea and trial preparation hearing which has been scheduled for September 23.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Five other people have been arrested as part of the police investigation and are currently on bail.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1155 of February 9, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A notorious Wigan criminal is back behind bars after admitting he handled stolen meat.

Arthur McClean, 53, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of lamb legs and rump steaks worth £44.75 on June 3 which had been stolen from M&S.