The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court

A suspended prison sentence has been given to a Wigan man convicted of attacking a woman.

Thomas Rogers, 33, of George Street, Hindley, had denied assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 20, but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan justices have now sentenced him to 26 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Rogers must undertake drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment, attend the Building Better Relationships programme for 33 days and do five days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for two years and he must pay £660 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

A 39-year-old will appear before a crown court judge after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Robert Bentley, of Lilac Avenue, Beech Hill, is alleged to have attacked a man in Manchester on June 25 last year.

He has not yet entered a plea. Manchester magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.

Bentley was remanded on unconditional bail.

A trial date has been set for a man accused of three charges of rape and one of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Daniel McCorriston, 42, of Oak Avenue, Hindley Green, faces accusations of serious sexual assaults and "behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely making multiple threats to assault, assaulting on multiple occasions, being verbally abusive" towards a named woman on or before May 15 this year.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court for a case management hearing on September 24, before a trial on April 20.

A Wigan 24-year-old who admitted to terrorising a woman by stalking has narrowly avoided an immediate term behind bars.

Jordan Beach, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge under section 4a of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 - which is the more serious form of stalking and can carry a custodial sentence.

He was given one of 18 months, but the judge suspended it for two years.

He must also complete 180 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a victim services surcharge of £187.

An indefinite restraining order has been made, forbidding any contact with his victim.

Beach had further been charged with harassment with intent to cause his victim fear of violence and witness intimidation by sending her a bullet in the post, but these offences are to be allowed to lie on file.

A Wigan paedophile is starting a lengthy prison sentence for a catalogue of sex crimes - including rapes, against boys dating back more than a quarter of a century.

Norman Williams, 59, of Leigh Road, Atherton has been jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault, six counts of rape, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two of the victims were groomed by Williams when they were around 12 years old and he gave them items including cigarettes, alcohol and money.

During a four-year period which began in 1998, Williams went on to sexually abuse them at two addresses where he lived in Atherton.

A third victim was also sexually abused by Williams at his home.

Det Con Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said “Firstly, I want to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and being courageous enough to allow us to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Williams’ offending was depraved – he picked on vulnerable young children who were unable to defend themselves.

“As an investigation team, we hope today’s sentencing can give them some reassurance that justice has been served and their perpetrator is locked up behind bars where he can no longer harm vulnerable members of our community.

“I would like to appeal to anyone out there who was a victim of sexual abuse to come forward to us.

"No matter how long ago it was, we will listen to you and we will help bring your perpetrator to justice.

“Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk.

“Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A Wigan man accused of several drugs offences will have his case heard in the crown court.

Jordan Needham, 33, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, faces two charges of possessing class A drug crack cocaine, one of possessing class A drug heroin and two of possessing class B drugs amphetamine, all with intent to supply.

He is also accused of having or using cash which was criminal property.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place on March 23, 2023. No pleas have yet been entered and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 26.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has been accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour while in a relationship.

Nathan Omalia, 31, of Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, is alleged to have carried out the behaviour between February 1, 2023 and June 18, 2024.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 26.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man is charged with attacking two police officers and being drunk and disorderly.

Stuart Bullough, 37, of Wigan Oak Hotel on Orchard Street, Wigan, is accused of assaulting the officers by beating them on June 20.

He is also alleged to have been drunk and disorderly in a public place, ie Standishgate in Wigan, on the same date.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on August 1.

A banned driver who got behind the wheel after taking drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Darryl Winstanley, 38, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Gathurst Road, Orrell, on November 28 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

He also admitted driving when the proportion of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeded the legal limit for driving, and to driving without insurance.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Winstanley must undertake drug rehabilitation, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 prosecution costs and £154 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 36 months.

A man has been ordered to do 130 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 compensation after attacking a police officer.

Kiellan Williams, 28, of Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker on December 3.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with unpaid work and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge, as well as compensation.

A Wigan man who tried to break into a supermarket using a spade has been given a community punishment.

Wayne Raftry, 51, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Manchester city justices to plead guilty to the attempted burglary of Leigh's Tesco Extra store on May 16.

He will be electronically tagged until September 13 before which time he will be under curfew to stay at home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

A notorious Wigan thief who went on two more food shoplifting sprees has been locked up.

Alysha Clayton, 34, of no fixed address, stood before Manchester magistrates to admit targeting Tesco on both June 7 and 21, the first time stealing packs of salmon totalling £69 and then lamb, steak, confectionery and other items worth £100.

Because of her previous record she was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody.

A Wigan borough 35-year-old has denied serious charges of domestic abuse.

Dean Riley, of Princess Avenue, Atherton, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February and August last year and then to stalking her to the point of her fearing violence between August and October.

He further denies charges of intentionally strangling the complainant on February 28 last year and causing her actual bodily harm on July 15.

He has admitted to breaching bail on June 14. He has since appeared at Bolton Crown Court where a trial date was fixed for July 3, 2025.

Before then he is on conditional bail.

A 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man has walked free from court after charges were dropped.

Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, had been charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.

He was also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.

Coleman had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was due to stand trial before Wigan magistrates.

But the drugs charge was dismissed when no evidence was offered and the two other charges were discontinued.

A Wigan borough motorist crashed into the central reservation of a dual carriageway while more than three times the drink-drive limit, justices were told.

Andrew Marsh, 52, of Cranworth Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to being at the wheel of a blue Toyota Yaris that careered out of control and smashed into a barrier on the East Lancashire Road on April 1 this year.

When tested by police officers he gave a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The Wigan bench sentenced him to a disqualification from driving of 36 months, although he can get it reduced to 36 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

He also has to undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work.

Payments totalling £199 to the courts and victim services must be made.

Two young men have been accused of breaking into a Wigan home and stealing a £22,000 car.

Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road in Marsh Green, and 20-year-old Tyler Michaels, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of burgling an address on Norley Hall Avenue to snatch a Ford Puma on or before June 18.

Livesley was remanded into custody and Michaels released on electronically-tagged conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 17.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman wanted for fraud and drug offences alleged to have been committed six years ago.

Elaine Taylor, 48, of Bank Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before Manchester city magistrates charged with fraudulently entering into a tenancy agreement by using a false name in order to gain financially from a tenancy deposit between August 17 and September 8 2018.

She is also accused of possessing the class A substance MDMA on November 16 2018 at Bolton. But she failed to attend the hearing and so the bench issued an order to the police to arrest her.

A Wigan motorist has not had his driving ban extended after he was caught flouting it.

Michael Darbyshire, 47, of Winstanley Street, Newtown, stood before borough justices to admit to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Diggle Street on April 27 when disqualified from doing so and that in doing so he wasn't insured.

It is common to impose fresh bans for such an offence but on this occasion Darbyshire had six points added to his licence and instead he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work while paying £199 to the court and victim services.

An unscrupulous Wigan borough thief who broke into a shop to steal a charity box has been jailed.

Patrick Moran, 32, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to admit to taking the donations in a yellow container from Bolton's Waterstone's store on June 23.

He also pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a drug sample to police later that same night.

Due to what magistrates called his "very poor record" and the seriousness of the offence he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

There was no separate penalty for the failure to provide a sample to officers who had arrested him and taken him to Bury police station.

A Wigan man who admitted two charges of harassment has been jailed for 18 months.

John Roe, 47, of Heywood Avenue, Golborne, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court.

He had previously been charged with stalking and breaching a restraining order, but these will lie on file.

As well as the custodial sentence he was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order prohibiting any future contact with his victim.

He must also pay a surcharge to victim services.

A teenager has pleaded guilty to two charges of carrying a knife in a public place in Wigan.

Zackery Hajoui, 18, of Dickens Place, Goose Green, was found with a butterfly knife and a bread knife on Westwood Way, Wigan, on May 28.

He will find out his sentence on August 7 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.