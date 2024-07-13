Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan borough woman has admitted being in possession of drugs and assaulting emergency service workers.

Katrina Clarke, 31, of Chatsworth Drive, Higher Folds, pleaded guilty to having class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis in Leigh on May 29.

She also admitted assaulting two police officers by beating them on the same day.

Wigan and Leigh court

Clarke will be sentenced by Wigan justices on August 8 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

The case of a Wigan man accused of rape has been sent to the crown court.

John Geraghty, 53, of Whelley, Whelley, is charged with raping a woman on June 3, 2023.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.

The next hearing will take place at Bolton Crown Court on July 31.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan borough 17-year-old has denied driving dangerously and attacking two police officers.

The Leigh teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to riding an off-road bike dangerously on Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, on April 15, to doing so without insurance and to assaulting PCs Wright and Matthews when they tried to arrest him.

The case was sent to Manchester Magistrates' Court where the boy will face a trial on August 30.

Before then he is on unconditional bail.

A 15-year-old Wigan schoolboy has admitted to possessing hundreds of vile images of child abuse.

The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing 514 images that fall into the most serious legal category (A), 254 category B pictures and 113 deemed to be category C. He also admitted to distributing nine category A, three category B and one category C images.

His punishment was a 12-month referral order.

A Wigan boy of 16 has admitted to stalking and a vicious assault.

The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the wounding with intent of a named female on November 12, 2023 plus knife possession on the same day and also to stalking her without causing fear of violence from November 19 to April 7 this year.

However he has denied assaulting the same female causing actual bodily harm between July 8 and 22 last year and to criminally damaging her phone on November 12.

The case was adjourned until he appears at the same court on July 25.

A Wigan 57-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy 43 years ago.

Mike Carter, of Brocstedes Road, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with the indecent assault of a child under 14 between January 1 and December 31, 1981.

He was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 1.

He has yet to enter a plea.

A man is awaiting sentence after admitting to making a threatening phone call.

Liam Redford, 40, of Winstanley Road, Wigan, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to a charge under the Malicious Communications Act with a menacing call to a named woman between January 31 and March 8 last year.

Sentencing takes place at WIgan Magistrates' Court on August 2.

Redford has been released on conditional bail until then.

A series of thefts from food stores has earned a Wigan borough shoplifter a suspended prison term.

Liam Doyle, 45, of Wareing Street, Tyldesley, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stealing £100 worth of household goods from a Co-op in Warrington on January 3; £200 worth of meat from Lidl in Mosley Common on January 27; £70 of goods from a Co-op on January 29; a similar haul from the same shop on February 3; goods valued at £53 from a Co-op on February 20; and fresh meat and other produce, valued at £200 from an Asda Express on March 13.

He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Doyle must also complete a drug rehab programme plus 35 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a total of just over £600 in compensation.

Two young Wigan men have been accused of trying to murder another.

Tyler Harrison, 19, from Golborne, and Jacob Humphreys, 21, from Atherton, stood before Manchester and Salford justices charged with the attempted murder of a named male on May 26 in Salford.

Harrison is also accused of conspiring to sell cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely cash on June 26.

Both were remanded into custody until they make a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 2.

A Wigan borough motorist who flouted a driving ban has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Jake Woolley, 30, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Chevrolet Avro on Lord Street in Leigh on May 8 when disqualified from driving.

As well as the community work, he had his driver's licence endorsed with nine points and he was ordered to pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for his admission to driving without insurance at the same time as the other offence.

A man who twice breached a court order barring him from contacting a family member is behind bars.

Andrew Edie, 33, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared before Manchester justices to admit two counts of harassment and breaching a restraining order by contacting a named male on both June 3 and 4 this year.

The bench gave him an eight month custodial term, saying he had shown a "flagrant disregard for court orders."

Two Wigan teenagers charged with a savage knife attack on a pensioner have been granted bail by justices.

Ryan Sweatman, 18, of Linden Avenue, Orrell and Deacon Hart, 19, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, have been accused of section 18 assault, otherwise known as wounding with intent and the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

They are also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

The pair had been remanded into custody to appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates.

But at that hearing it was agreed that they be granted conditional bail until they make their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 5.

Neither has yet entered a plea.

Stuart Grundy, 37, of Meadow Field, Hindley Green, has a big bill to pay after admitting to being drunk and disorderly in Manchester on June 15.

City magistrates ordered him to stump up a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £492.

A Wigan 40-year-old has admitted to a series of child sex crimes.

Carl Clinch, of Platt Lane, Hindley, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls under the age of 16, one inciting non-penetrative sexual activity, one requesting sexual images and one of sending a sexual message.

He also admitted to possessing two images of child abuse that fall into the most serious legal category - A - and seven category C images.

He further pleaded guilty to taking a category C picture.

Clinch was remanded on conditional bail until he appears before a Manchester Crown Court judge for sentencing on July 30.

A homeless 74-year-old who drunkenly attacked his wife has been spared an immediate spell in jail.

Thomas Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to causing Kathleen Kelly actual bodily harm on May 7 in Leigh.

He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Kelly must also complete a six month alcohol rehab programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and must observe a restraining order keeping him away from his victim and the family home for the next two years.

A Wigan man has denied going armed with a craft knife in public.

Anthony Connor, 36, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to having a bladed article without good reason on Mesnes Avenue on October 30 last year.

He was released on conditional bail until a further appearance at the same court on August 7 for a case management hearing.

A hefty bill has been imposed on a 28-year-old motorist for not telling the police who was at the wheel of his van when an alleged offence was committed.

Benjamin Tootill, 28, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester magistrates to be sentenced under the single justice procedure (where guilt is assumed if unopposed) for failing to disclose the driver of his Ford Transit when it was involved in an incident on December 15 last year.

He was hit with a fine and ordered to pay both court costs and a victim services surcharge, totalling £735.

A Wigan borough man who part-throttled a woman on Christmas Day has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Derek Holmes, 38, of Opal Grove, Leigh, had admitted to the assault at a magistrates' court hearing in January and also to being in possession of class A drug cocaine but his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court was postponed several times.

However at the latest hearing a judge imposed a 16-month custodial sentence but suspended it for two years.

Holmes was ordered to complete a nine-month drug rehab programme, undergo 12 months of mental health treatment and complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A woman who denied starving four cats to death was found guilty in her absence after turning up late to court.

Lynsey Alcock, 24, of Inglewhite in Skelmersdale, had been due to appear before Stockport magistrates to face a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals but failed to attend the hearing on time.

The bench then convicted her of the crime. An RSPCA prosecution had claimed that she failed to provide sufficient food and water for the pets between February and April last year, leading to their deaths.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge in September 2023 and had been due to face a trial.

But after her no-show, the bench issued a warrant for her arrest.

It was later withdrawn after she presented herself to magistrates but by then it was too late as far as the trial was concerned.

Alcock will now be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

A man has denied harassing a Wigan borough MP.

Simon Singh, 48, of Wigan Road, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge of repeatedly bothering the then Leigh and Atherton Labour candidate Jo Platt (now the constituency's MP) during the general election campaign.

It is alleged that he "pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of Joanne Platt in that on June 8, 12, 25 and 28 plus July 2 he attended the victim's work place demanding contact."

The case was adjourned until July 23 when Singh will appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates.

In the meantime he has been released on bail conditional that he does not approach Ms Platt or enter the Leigh WN7 postcode area.

A 48-year-old has been accused of a series of child sex offences.

Nicholas Ryan, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before Stockport magistrates to be charged with eight offences alleged to have been committed against girls in their early teens in both Wigan and Stockport.

They include penetrative sexual activity and sexual touching of a girl aged 13 in Wigan and meeting a girl in Wigan following sexual grooming.

He is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15 in Stockport, attempting to engage in sexual communication, penetrative sexual activity, attempting to cause a girl to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a girl under 16.

Ryan has yet to enter any pleas, and the case was adjourned until he appears before Manchester and Salford magistrates on July 16 by live link.

A Wigan 23-year-old has been accused of firearms offences and peddling heroin and crack cocaine.

Prince Moyo, of Darlington Street East, Wigan, stood before Manchester justices to face charges of possessing the class A substances with intent to supply them on July 2 and to having a gun with intent to endanger life at the same time.

He is separately charged with also having a firearm with intent to endanger life in Salford on June 30.

He was remanded into custody until he makes a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 8.

A Wigan stalker who made numerous unwanted phone calls and turned up at his victim's home has been jailed.

Robert Meekin, 40, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to harassing a named woman between March 1 and June 27 this year in the borough.

He was given a 14-week custodial term as the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Charges of voyeurism and "upskirting" have been admitted by a Wigan 32-year-old.

Johnny Gentle, of Acton Street in Swinley, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to recording images under someone's clothing without consent and for gratification on May 14 in Wigan and using a mobile phone to record someone doing a private act on May 17 with the intent of providing sexual gratification for a third party.

Gentle also admitted to breaching bail after previously being released by justices.

He was remanded into custody until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing on August 1.