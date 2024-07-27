Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan man who initially denied stalking and intentional strangulation but then changed his plea has been spared an immediate jail term.

Darren Vizard, 47, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, finally admitted to stalking a woman between September 15 and December 14, 2023, via mobile phone, going to her house and through other people.

He also admitted to part throttling a woman before the matter could go to trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Returning for sentencing, he was given a 15-month custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

Vizard must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and is the subject of a 10-year restraining order preventing contact with his victim.

A Wigan 46-year-old has been ordered to pay a female assault victim compensation.

Benjamin Waterworth, of Rylands Street, Springfield, had initially denied the assault by beating of the woman and also to her sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place on May 27 last year.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in February 2026 but on his latest appearance at Bolton Crown Court, Waterworth changed his plea to the assault charge to guilty and the sexual assault charge was allowed to lie on file.

He was ordered to pay the victim £500 plus another £700 in court costs.

A provisional November trial date has been set for a Wigan teenager accused of robbery.

Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to plead at a Bolton Crown Court hearing this month to a charge of robbing John Barlow, but due to a representation issue a new pre-trial preparation hearing date was fixed for July 23.

In case he pleads not guilty at that hearing, a two-date trial date was arranged to begin on November 19 this year.

Sentencing of a woman who admitted she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence has been delayed.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023.

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to the fraud charge and also to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8, 2023.

Peleniuveiene had been due to be sentenced early this month but her defence team requested an adjournment and so a new date of September 10 was set.

A Wigan borough man has denied being a mugger.

Malcolm Jolley, 49, of Findlay Street in Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face a single charge of robbing Stuart Sharples of a mobile phone worth £440 on May 15.

He entered a not guilty plea and a trial date was fixed for November 27 this year.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16, 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17, 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.

But after failing to turn up for his hearing, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

A motorist has been given the chance to reduce his road ban from 36 months to 36 weeks if he completes a course for drink drivers.

Eric Hyatt, 48, of Mossdale Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being more than twice the drink-drive limit when police stopped his Renault Megane on Chapel Lane on May 4.

As well as the disqualification, which can be much reduced by taking the state-sanctioned course, he must also pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A Wigan man accused of attacking a woman and threatening her with a knife will face trial next year.

Darren Winstanley, 37, of Mottram Drive, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to menacing a named woman with a blade and assaulting her by beating on July 6.

He admitted to possessing cocaine on the same occasion.

The bench adjourned the case until a trial is held at the same court on January 27, before which Winstanley has been released on conditional bail.

A homeless 39-year-old has denied terrorising a woman by threatening to burn her house down.

Stuart Fillingham, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to threatening to commit arson and harassment of the named female with intent to cause fear of violence on July 6/7 this year.

He was remanded in custody until making another appearance at the same court on August 30.

Going armed in the street with a blade has earned a Wigan borough man a suspended jail sentence.

Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, stood before Manchester magistrates to admit having a knife in Kingsley Street, Leigh, without good reason on June 7.

He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year.

He must pay £85 to victim services and the knife was forfeited for destruction.

A Wigan bicycle thief is being hunted by police.

Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, had been due to stand trial at the borough's law courts after previously denying he had stolen a pedal cycle from Mark Bowden-Davies on May 9 last year.

But when he failed to attend the hearing, the bench found him guilty of the crime in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.

A Wigan man has been accused of taking a lump hammer to a police car.

Josh Lowe, 30, of Sydney Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates accused of causing £1,000 of criminal damage to a Lancashire Constabulary patrol vehicle in the Higher Wheelton area of Chorley on June 26, 2021 and to possessing an offensive weapon, namely the hammer, on the same occasion.

He was released on unconditional bail until he stands before Wigan justices on August 16.

A 26-year-old has admitted to being in charge of a pit bull-type dog which savaged another man.

Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court after denying responsibility for the attack in which John Anders was injured on May 29, 2021 in Nook Lane.

But at the 11th hour he changed his plea to guilty.

Joanne Washington, 46, of the same address, had denied being the owner of a dog which was out of control when it caused injury.

The prosecution offered no evidence in her case and she was found not guilty.

Evans was released on unconditional bail until he returns to court for sentencing on September 4.

A Wigan borough man who admitted to being a crack cocaine dealer has been jailed.

Ahmed Benny-Bah, 28, of Heddles Court, Leigh, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to peddling the class A substance in Greater Manchester between April 18 and May 5.

He also confessed to possessing both cocaine and cannabis on May 14.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court, he has now received a custodial sentence of three years and four months.

Benny-Bah also has to pay £228 to victim services.

The trial of a Wigan man who denies a string of criminal offences, including rape and 'revenge porn' has been postponed until next year.

Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Gaskell has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date of September 30 this year was set.

But a case management hearing since then has seen the proceedings put back to July 7, 2025 with a "ground rules hearing" to be held on August 19 this year.

An application is to be made to drop charges against one of two young Wigan men accused of an involvement in a hit-and-run e-bike smash that injured a woman.

Joel Pilling, 21, of Latimer Close, Orrell, is charged with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an incident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured. He is also accused of driving without insurance or a licence.

A Bolton Crown Court judge has agreed to hold a hearing on September 3 at which Pilling's defence team will present a case calling for the charges against him to be dismissed.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, faces all those charges plus those of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

A man will be sentenced next month after admitting stealing meat and alcohol worth hundreds of pounds from shops.

John Blaney-Heyes, 31, of Cecil Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from shops, after taking meat worth £250 from Aldi in Wigan on June 1 and alcohol worth £109.94 from a shop in Leigh on June 10.

He also admitted carrying out criminal damage to a car on April 6.

Wigan justices will impose a sentence on August 15. He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted breaching a restraining order five times.

Scott Worgan, 45, of Little Pasture, Westleigh, pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed on conviction.

The offences happened on June 4 and 11, and July 4, 5 and 13 and all involved him going to an address from which he was banned by a restraining order handed down by magistrates in May.

Justices decided to jail him for a total of 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He must undergo six months of alcohol treatment, attend 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan resident has been accused of stealing fragrances worth more than £600 from a department store.

Yaban Hassan, 31, of Church Drive, Orrell, has pleaded not guilty to the theft of fragrances worth £637 from John Lewis, at the Trafford Centre, on March 27.

A trial will be held at Stockport Magistrates' Court on June 9 and they were remanded on conditional bail.

A borough man who made a "dirty protest" in a police station cell has been convicted of criminal damage.

Michael Unsworth, 51, of Oxford Street, Leigh, defecated and smeared his faeces onto the walls and door of the cell at Bury police station on July 14.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was ordered to pay £935 in compensation.

A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with a child under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

He has now been sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Bolton Crown Court.

He must do 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a four-year sexual harm prevention order was imposed.

A Wigan man who was caught driving dangerously - despite being banned from the roads - has been remanded into custody as he awaits his punishment.

Kurt Walmsley, 33, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving dangerously in Bolton on July 13.

A charge that he failed to stop for police was withdrawn.

Walmsley was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on August 12.

A 21-year-old man who stole a van more than two years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.

William Ealey, of School Street, Golborne, pleaded guilty to the theft of the Peugeot Expert van, worth £19,500, on March 7, 2022.

Wigan justices imposed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. Ealey must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman, stalking her and sending her intimate photographs.

Kai Witty, 25, of Anderton Street, Ince, is accused of assaulting the woman by beating her on April 6, stalking involving serious harm or distress between May 11 and July 10, and sending intimate photographs, intending to cause her distress, on June 24.

He has pleaded not guilty to assault and sending the photograph, with a plea yet to be entered on the stalking charge.

A trial has been scheduled for May 13, 2025 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.