Window cleaner Paul Ologbose, 57, was said to have been felled by a single blow during an incident outside the Kensington Tavern in Higher Folds, Leigh, in the early hours of Sunday January 23.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital with a critical head injury and, sadly, lost his battle for life several hours later.

Paul Brierley, 43, of Hendon Street, Leigh, was at first arrested on suspicion of assault, then after Mr Ologbose died several hours later, he was re-arrested for his murder.

Paul Ologbose

But he was eventually charged with manslaughter and when he appeared before Wigan magistrates, he was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton judge on February 28.

Much to public disgust, police were forced to appeal for witnesses to a burglary at Mr Ologbose’s Leigh home on Kenilworth Drive, Higher Folds, the Monday afternoon following the tragedy.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Wigan and Leigh CID on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 130 of January 25.

Well known in the Leigh area by the nickname Bushy, Mr Ologbose was the subject of hundreds of tributes on social media as word spread of the incident.

The Kensington Tavern, formerly Higher Folds Sports and Social Club, where the fatal incident took place

His family also released a statement through Greater Manchester Police, which read: "Our beautiful dad, Paul, passed away surrounded by his four children, brother and family on the January 23.

"He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst way possible, which as a family we will never get our heads around.

"Our dad was a family man who loved all his children and grandchildren very much, and made a big impact on so many people's lives.

"Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need.

"Our dad was the go to person for anything to do with engines, he could fix anything!

"He loved his job, with window cleaning meaning everything to him.

"Our dad had his business for 31 years and loved every single day of it.

"He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he had seen a car he liked in their garden, or to ask for a brew with three sugars.

"Our dad was one in a million.

"We hope you are dancing away to your Bob Marley music and wearing your Bob Marley Hat which you never took off. Your two grandchildren love you so much.

"Rest easy Dad and Grandad Bushy, we all love and miss you so much."

The inquest opened at Bolton Coroner's Court where identification of the deceased was confirmed and some details on the ongoing criminal case was mentioned.

The hearing was adjourned indefinitely to allow police investigations to continue.