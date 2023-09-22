Woman arrested after out-of-control car smashes into railings on Wigan street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Standish High Street at around 9.50am on Friday September 22 to find a grey Volkswagen four-by-four had come to grief.
Paramedics were called to the scene but their services were not required.
A crew from Wigan fire station was also called but, with no-one trapped, their main job was to make the damaged vehicle safe by isolating the fuel line. The car was later towed away.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 9.50am today to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and railing on Wigan Road, Standish.
"A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample to officers.”
A spokesman for the Wigan fire crew said that the railings purpose of protecting pedestrians and property had done their job.