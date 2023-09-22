Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Standish High Street at around 9.50am on Friday September 22 to find a grey Volkswagen four-by-four had come to grief.

Paramedics were called to the scene but their services were not required.

A general view of Standish High Street near to where the collision took place

A crew from Wigan fire station was also called but, with no-one trapped, their main job was to make the damaged vehicle safe by isolating the fuel line. The car was later towed away.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 9.50am today to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and railing on Wigan Road, Standish.

"A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample to officers.”

A spokesman for the Wigan fire crew said that the railings purpose of protecting pedestrians and property had done their job.