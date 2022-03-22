The man was pedalling along Warrington Road, Goose Green, on Sunday March 20 when the smash took place.

One onlooker said: “There were police and an ambulance at the scene. I couldn’t see the cyclist – I presumed he was in the ambulance – but I could see their bike and it was mangled. I feared the worst.”

But happily, the two-wheeler bore the brunt of the impact.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward

A GMP spokesmansaid: “We were called at 7.15pm on March 20 to a report of a collision involving a car and cyclist on the A49.

“The cyclist - a man - was assessed by paramedics at the scene and didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

“The driver of the car didn’t remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

Those with details should contact police online or ring 101 quoting incident 2476 of 20/03/2022.