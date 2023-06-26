Woman finally to be sentenced for horse cruelty six years after conviction
It was in November 2017 that Lorraine Ashurst was found guilty of neglecting the animals by not seeking treatment for their lameness.
But then she twice failed to turn up for sentence the following year, thus breaching bail, and only now is justice catching up with her.
The 59-year-old of Cameron Street, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to misreating the animals on Barlow’s Farm at Hindley.
RSPCA prosecutors had brought charges in relation to a Palomino mare, a chesnut gelding and a grey mare, which were each found with injuries after inspectors visited the site off Close Lane.
The Palomino was lame with laminitis and a foot abscess, the gelding too had an abscess of his foreleg and the grey mare was suffering osteoarthritis to her foreleg.