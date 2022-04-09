Wigan family's tribute to 'beautiful angel' as five-year-old daughter dies

The family of Holly Prince, from Hindley, announced that she had died in a moving post on Facebook on Saturday morning.

They said: “Holly passed away peacefully last night at 8pm. She fought til the end and is now at peace.

"’In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.’

"Fly high our beautiful angel. Holly Olivia Prince 02/12/16 - 08/04/22”

Holly was diagnosed with Bloom syndrome in 2020, making her one of fewer than 300 people around the world found to have the rare genetic disorder.

It can lead to people being short in stature, sensitive to sunlight and having a greater risk of getting cancer.

Just three months after the diagnosis, in June 2020, her parents Mark and Jenny Prince were given the devastating news that she had Wilm’s tumour, a kidney cancer that affects children.

Holly had surgery to remove the tumour and a kidney, followed by chemotherapy. But the treatment was so gruelling that she only had seven rounds of chemotherapy, rather than the 12 planned, as she was struggling to recover between each session.

Nonetheless, doctors found there was no evidence of the disease remaining by summer 2021 and she was declared to be in remission.

But a few months later they found the cancer had returned and Holly endured more treatment.

Follow-up scans after that course found more tumours and Holly has continued to have regular trips to hospital for chemotherapy.

Her family shared her experiences on a Facebook page named Holly’s Blooms Journey, with people across Wigan and further afield taking her into their hearts.

Thousands of pounds had been raised through a series of fund-raising events so Holly and her family could go to a Bloom Syndrome Conference in Chicago, as well as donate to charities.

Her death has sparked on outpouring of grief, with people paying tribute to the Hindley Green Primary School online.

Lauren Victoria said: “To our beautiful Holly, You lit up the room when you entered and everyone you meet fell in love with you. We are so proud and privileged to be your Reception Teachers. Sending so much love to your beautiful mummy and daddy, brother and sister and Poppy Dog. Fly high my little darling girl xx we love you”

Martin Natalie Lowe said: “We are so very sorry for your loss, Holly was such an amazing young lady. Fly high princess & rest with the angels”

Sarah Johnson said: “So incredibly sorry for your loss. I cannot imagine what you must be feeling right. This is absolutely heartbreaking to read. Thinking of you all at this very difficult and sad time. Fly high beautiful Angel. Xxxx”