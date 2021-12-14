Woman robbed of her mobile outside Wigan Investment Centre

The victim was walking along Waterside Drive at the town's pierside investment centre when a figure grabbed her iPhone and ran.

The distressed woman was conforted by friends and onlookers inside the centre building until police arrived following the attack at around 5pm on Monday December 14.

It was later revealed that an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Wigan Investment Centre

A police spokesman confirmed that he remains in custody for questioning.

Meanwhile officers have been combing CCTV footage from the investment centre for clues.

And anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to ring police on 101 or called Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.