Woman's car overturns in Wigan fog smash

The woman was at the wheel of a Peugeot when it overturned on a bend on Ashton Road, Windy Arbour, Billinge, at 5am on Tuesday December 14.

The vehicle was in the middle of the road as the motorist struggled to free herself.

Thankfully when traffic did emerge out of the murk, the stricken vehicle was spotted before it was hit by anything, a road block was created and the emergency services called.

Firefighters were only needed to make the vehicle safe

A fire crew from Wigan fire station was among the emergency crews in attendance.

Firefighter Steve Lowe said: "There was very, very thick fog up there. I haven't seen it that bad for a long time.

"By the time we got to the scene the young girl had got herself out of the car under her own steam.

"Thankfully she had sustained only minor cuts although an ambulance did come along and paramedics were treating her.

"All we had to do was make the vehicle safe by isolating the battery to avoid any risk of ignition in readiness for a recovery vehicle to take it away."

No other vehicle appears to have been involved in the incident.