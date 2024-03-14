Woman ‘tried to sell stolen food’ to undercover police officers in Wigan town centre
Three people were arrested in Wigan town centre by plain clothed officers last night (Wednesday).
Officers from Wigan Town centre and Scholes neighbourhood teams carried out plain clothed foot patrols targeting criminal activity and antisocial behaviour around the town centre.
They arrested a 34-year old man for breach of a court order in relation to an original sentence for possession of a bladed article; a 38-year old woman for breach of a court order in relation to drugs offences; and a 39-year old woman for shoplifting, after she attempted to sell stolen foodstuffs to undercover officers.