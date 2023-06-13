News you can trust since 1853
Woman was groped at Wigan's main railway station, court hears

A man has admitted to groping a woman at a Wigan railway station.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Brian Snowden, 51, of First Avenue, Springfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sexually touching a female over 16 without consent at North Western Station on May 21 last year.

He is to be the subject of an electronically-tagged night-time curfew for eight weeks, must undergo mental health treatment and complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wigan North Western Station Wigan North Western Station
Snowden’s punishment also includes signing on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years, he must also pay his victim, who cannot be named, compensation as well as fork out court fees and a victim services surcharge which together come to £299.